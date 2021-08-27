Beyoncé Shared The Cutest Glimpse Of Her Daughter Rumi Walking Into A Helicopter

Sightings of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s kids are few and far between. So when there is a new image, like when they all made cameos for their mom’s new Ivy Park Kids line, it’s always exciting. And the latest glimpse is no different. On Thursday, Beyoncé shared the cutest Boomerang video of her, Rumi, and Blue Ivy walking towards a helicopter.

Even though the short clip was taken from behind, you can see the 4-year-old has her hair in pigtails and is wearing the cutest sun flowered-pattern dress while holding her mother’s hand, who glowed in her orange and Anima Iris magenta skirt set. Her big sister, 9-year-old Blue, was off-camera a bit and let her little sister hold her finger on the left side, which one fan adorably pointed out. “Is that Blue just letting the baby hold on finger? lol,” actress Brittany Mayti commented under the Instagram post.

“This is the content all 200 million of us signed up for,” another Beyhiver commented, citing the star’s 200 million-plus Instagram following.

Rumi’s twin brother Sir also made a covered appearance. In a previous series of photos shared that same day, Beyoncé is pictured inside a helicopter holding Sir in her arms, wrapped up in her Vivienne Westwood checkered, purple suit jacket.

The Carters have kept their twins out of the spotlight for the most part since they were born 2017 to help give them a sense of normalcy. “She tries her best to keep life as normal for her children,” a source told HollywoodLife in January 2019. “She was instrumental in choosing schools for Blue to attend and made sure to choose the most private school she could find so that Blue could just be a normal child in preschool like all children her age... Expect the same kind of upbringing and life for the twins as Blue when it comes to privacy, being involved and being a mom. Beyoncé won’t change a thing about how they will be raised.”

While she doesn’t post photos of her kids all that often, Beyoncé does talk about them in interviews from time to time. Most recently, the singer spoke to Harper's Bazaar about a few self-care rituals she shares with her children. “I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children,” the 39-year-old shared with Harper’s Bazaar. “And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof! And I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me.”

“One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed,” she added in the same interview.

Bathtub soaks, honey farms, cute sundresses, and helicopters rides. The Carter kids are living the dream.