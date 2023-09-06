Beyoncé’s Mom Shared A Candid Photo Of Her Daughter At Home With Blue Ivy, Rumi, & Sir

Beyoncé’s birthday is basically a national event at this point. The singer was fêted by celebrities and concertgoers alike onstage as she wrapped up her Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles over the weekend, with Diana Ross herself singing “Happy Birthday” to Queen Bey. No one dared go against her request to celebrate Virgo season by wearing silver to her concert, not even real-life royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were both seen dancing the night away. But when it comes down to it, Beyoncé looked happiest at home, blowing out her birthday candles with her three kids in a throwback photo shared by her mom Tina Knowles.

Knowles took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message to Beyoncé on Tuesday along with a throwback photo of her blowing out her birthday candles with help from now 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 5-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, who she shares with her husband JAY-Z.

“Screaming Happy Birthday to my daughter, my best friend, my confidant,” the proud mom wrote. “I thank God, for choosing me to be the vessel in which you traveled to get to this world. You are such rare and precious gift to the world not only as a genius entertainer. You are a gift because of your beautiful generous heart, the love you give. The grace you give, the wisdom that you show. I could go on, and on but every word is true you deserve to have the happiest day ever because you give your heart and soul to the world happy birthday my firstborn snoogams.”

The singer’s family has spent the summer on tour with her as she has gone around the globe for her Renaissance tour. In fact, her daughter Blue Ivy has swiftly become something of a cultural icon herself as a talented performer during her mom’s concerts. While Rumi and Sir are a bit young to be joining their mom onstage at this point, they presumably didn’t have any trouble helping her celebrate or blowing out her birthday candles with her back at home.

As for Tina Knowles, who is also mom to Beyoncé’s younger sister Solange Knowles, she clearly knows how to capture her daughter in her happiest moments. Relaxed in the kitchen with a cake and some candles and her kids piled all around her. What a treat.