Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Looks Just Like Her Big Sister Blue Ivy In A Rare New Photo

When exactly did little Miss Rumi Carter go from being a little baby on her mom’s hip to a kid with a better wardrobe than most of us could ever dream of? Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s 6-year-old daughter Rumi looks so grown up in a rare new photo shared on Instagram by none other than Madonna. What’s more, she looks so much like her big sister, 11-year-old Blue Ivy.

The “Like A Prayer” singer recently attended Beyoncé’s concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey on her Renaissance World Tour with her own daughters, 17-year-old Mercy and 10-year-old twins, Stella and Estere, and posted a few photos from the outing on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you Queen B for your Magnificent show! My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you!” Madonna captioned a photo on her Story.

The Queen of Pop, who was recently hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection and had to postpone her own tour while she recovers, then posted a photo of her with Beyoncé, her three daughters, and Rumi. In the photo, Rumi is standing in front of her mom, wearing a silver top, jean shorts, and a pair of $1,200 Dior high-top sneakers.

Madonna attended Beyoncé’s concert on July 30 with her daughter 17-year-old Mercy and twins, Stella and Estere, and posed for a photo with the singer and her 6-year-old daughter Rumi. Madonna/ Instagram

The family genes clearly run strong in the Carter family. While we haven’t seen many photos of Rumi’s twin brother Sir lately, the 6-year-old truly looks like a mini version of her big sister Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z really said “copy and paste” with these two, didn’t they? Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images/ Madonna/Instagram

Blue Ivy has been making quite a name for herself as a dancer on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. Back in May, Bey gushed about how proud she is of her firstborn in a post on Instagram. “I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” Beyoncé captioned a photo of her daughter on stage. Who knows, maybe Blue is teaching Rumi a few moves back stage.