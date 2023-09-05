Meghan Markle, Kelly Rowland, & Kerry Washington Had A Mom's Night Out At Beyoncé’s Concert

Now that Meghan Markle’s two children, Archie and Lilibet, are getting a little older and, oh yes, she has stepped away from her role as a senior member of the royal family, she is ready to let loose with some of her mom friends. And what better way to let her hair down than dancing the night away at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex went to not just one, but two of Beyoncé’s shows on the final leg of her Renaissance World Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend. Markle, who is mom to 4-year-old son Archie and 2-year-old daughter Lilibet with husband Prince Harry, was on hand to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday alongside two of her mom friends. None other than former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland and Scandal’s Olivia Pope herself, Kerry Washington.

All of the women respected Bey’s birthday request that concert-goers don “fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22,” aka Virgo season, with Washington wearing a silver sequined top, Rowland wearing silver face jewels and a choker necklace, and Markle wearing a black top and a silver sequined skirt.

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, and Meghan Markle posed for a photo at Beyoncé’s concert at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 4, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle’s fun mom night with Rowland and Washington was her second time seeing Beyoncé in concert in four days. She and husband Prince Harry were in attendance on Friday night along with her mom Doria Ragland, and the three of them looked to be having the time of their lives.

Particularly Prince Harry, who was seen dancing his heart out to “Crazy In Love” in a viral TikTok shared by @thasklassy.

The duchess and Queen Bey have their own personal history, of course. The two first met when Beyoncé was in London for the premiere of Lion King in 2019, and they have since enjoyed a nice little texting friendship. In their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the mom of two opened up about getting a supportive text from the singer after the couple sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I still can’t believe she knows who I am,” Markle said to her husband as she looked at her phone, smiling. She went on to share Queen Bey’s message, explaining, “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected. She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”

Whether or not she was selected to break generational curses, Markle was certainly selected to have the most epic mom’s night out with Kelly Rowland and Kerry Washington.