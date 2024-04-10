Beyoncé's 6-Year-Old Daughter Rumi Carter Is Already Making Music History

When Beyoncé is your mom, you really do have to bring your A game to everything. Which does not appear to be a problem for her youngest daughter Rumi. At just 6 years old, Rumi just became the youngest female in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Perhaps even more impressive? The last person to break that record was her older sister Blue Ivy.

Rumi Carter was featured on her mom’s new album Cowboy Carter, where the 6-year-old is heard asking Beyoncé, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby? Please?” At which point her mom begins to sing “Protector,” a song that really resonated with mothers around the world as something of an anthem for watching our children grow up and away into their own people. The inclusion of young Rumi, who Beyoncé shares with husband JAY-Z along with 6-year-old son Sir and 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, appeared to really tip this song over the edge with listeners. So much so that it debuted at number 42 on Billboard’s Hot 100, making her the youngest female artist to ever chart.

Prior to Rumi Carter’s chart-topping song, her older sister Blue Ivy Carter held the title when she charted herself at just 7 years old on her mom’s song “Brown Skin Girl” back in 2019, which peaked at #76. Blue Ivy does continue to hold one very impressive record on the Billboard charts, however. She remains the youngest person to ever chart, as she was credited on her dad JAY-Z’s 2012 song “Glory” under the name “B.I.C.” While that song never broke the Hot 100, it did appear on Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B charts.

Blue Ivy did not sing on her mom’s latest album, but the two have been working side-by-side on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour throughout the summer. The 12-year-old has developed her own massive fan following as a back-up dancer, so perhaps she plans to head in that creative direction. She certainly has appeared pretty passionate about being the best dancer she can be, doubling down and practicing harder instead of giving up after being criticized online. In fact, her mom shared in the Renaissance documentary that Blue Ivy used those negative comments as “motivation,” which is pretty impressive for a 12-year-old.

These Carter kids are really taking things to the next level.