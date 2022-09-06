Bindi Irwin Shares Precious Video Of Daughter Grace Seeing Photo Of "Grandpa Crocodile"

It has been 16 years since “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin died after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef. He died before his two children, daughter Bindi and son Robert, had a chance to grow up themselves. Before he could meet his own granddaughter, 1-year-old Grace Warrior, who Bindi shares with husband Chandler Powell. Steve Irwin might not have met little Grace Warrior, but she certainly knows all about him because her mom keeps “Grandpa Crocodile” alive in her daughter’s heart.

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin marked the 16th anniversary of her father’s death on Instagram with a sweet video of Grace visiting a picture of her grandparents, Steve and Terri Irwin, holding a koala bear.

“Tears in my eyes as I share this video,” Irwin wrote in the caption. “We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful.” Grace walks up to the giant photo and gently leans in to give a little love, as Bindi says, “Oh I love you sweetheart.”

Bindi has always made an effort to ensure her daughter is aware of her grandfather and his conservationist legacy. So much so that, even at such a young age, little Grace is already watching her grandfather’s documentaries. “We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace,” Bindi recently told People. “It's so fun to watch her study him. I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her.”

Of course, Bindi is not the only member of the family who is missing Steve Irwin. Her younger brother Robert shared a photo of himself as a toddler with his dad over the weekend for Father’s Day in Australia on Instagram, writing, “I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive.”

How could little Grace not know everything about her “Grandpa Crocodile” with his two children working so hard to keep his memory alive?