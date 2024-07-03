Blake Lively Is Making Us Blush With Her Flirty Comment On Ryan Reynolds' Bicep Photo

After four kids and 12 years of marriage, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know how to keep the spark alive. He lets his friend Hugh Jackman share a sexy photo of him, and she leaves a flirty comment. That’s romance.

Lively, who shares 9-year-old daughter James, 7-year-old daughter Inez, 4-year-old daughter Betty, and a 1-year-old baby with Reynolds, couldn’t help but notice a photo of her husband on Instagram. A particularly thirsty photo shared by his longtime friend and Deadpool co-star Hugh Jackman. The photo sees Reynolds sitting in a chair wearing a white undershirt, pointing at the camera and flexing his muscles.

“‘You want me to put this away?’ — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a**hole,” Jackman captioned the photo, in keeping with their longstanding, presumably fictional, online feud. For his part, Reynolds commented, “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?”

Blake Lively had a very different reaction. She took one look at her husband sitting there in a white undershirt, staring down the camera, and commented, “My thirst has been trapped.”

Fans of the couple loved it, of course. One person wrote, “this is why you have 4 kids!” while another added, “get a room.” One person posited, “here comes baby #5,” which feels like a stretch. Although what do we know? The couple are big fans of having babies together, with Reynolds telling Entertainment Tonight Canada last year, “You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Still, we shouldn’t jump to any conclusions based on one thirst trap comment. Lively has been known to not only comment but provide thirst content of her husband on Instagram. Like last year when she took photos of her “Instagram boyfriend,” aka her husband, along with the message that she considered “capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband” a “public service.”

A public service Hugh Jackman is now aiding and abetting, apparently, while Ryan Reynolds “fine ass husband” of Blake Lively and dad of four just hangs around letting everyone tell him he’s handsome. Nice work if you can get it.