Ryan Reynolds Has A New Nickname For Blake Lively After Capturing His “Thirst Content”

Blake Lively has many roles to be proud of — Serena van der Woodsen from Gossip Girl, Bridget from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, and, of course, mom of four. But as the 36-year-old actress just reminded us all, she’s also the ultimate “Instagram boyfriend” for her husband Ryan Reynolds and knows the “thirst content” she captures is basically a “public service.”

On Sunday, Reynolds posted photos from his workout with the couple’s longtime personal trainer Don Saladino in preparation for Deadpool 3. “As I get ready to shove myself into Deadpool’s Big Red Body Condom™️ again, I have to aim the light at @donsaladino,” Reynolds, 47, captioned his post. “My body’s been pretty f*cked from years of stunts and being more competitive than my bones and ligaments had ambition for. I push things too far sometimes. I mean, I push things too far ALL the time. Moderation’s never really been my friend. But thankfully Don has! He’s always been there to help me get back to functionality. Mentally and physically. I realize how privileged I am to work with someone like him. I don’t do this stuff alone. I don’t take it for granted. I knew getting back to where I needed wasn’t gonna be easy.”

While Reynolds’ flexed biceps are clearly the focus of the photos, if you look closely at the third picture, you can see Lively lurking in the background snapping those muscle pics. “Find yourself a better instagram boyfriend than me,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story, reposting her husband’s post. “I’ll wait. Bc I know low key capturing thirst content of your fine ass husband is not just photography, it’s a public service.”

Blake Lively/ Instagram

Blake Lively/ Instagram

Blake Lively/ Instagram

Reynolds later edited his Instagram post to give his photographer proper credit: “📸: my instagram boyfriend, @blakelively.”

While Lively and Reynolds have a long history of trolling each other on social media, they also like to throw in a few compliments every now and then. In August, for example, Reynolds gushed about his wife on her birthday, but obviously cracked a little joke too. “The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” he captioned a carousel of photos of Lively. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.” And now we all have a better understanding of that love and appreciation he mentioned.