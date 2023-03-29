Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After First Public Appearance With Baby #4

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively recently enjoyed a family day out after welcoming their fourth baby. They were in Wales to watch a soccer match between York City and Wrexham AFC, the soccer team Reynolds co-owns with actor Rob McElhenney. The couple also brought their four children with them to cheer on Wrexham as they won their match. A day out with four small children is no easy feat, particularly in a different country. How did Blake Lively mark the auspicious occasion? With some light trolling of her husband. So...the usual.

The couple welcomed their fourth child earlier this year, although they have kept details like the sex, name, and birthdate of their new little one to themselves. Lively used Super Bowl Sunday back in February as the moment to share that she had “been busy” with a photo of herself no longer pregnant, but that was it.

The mom of four is still busy of course, but not so busy that she can’t get in a little light teasing of her husband. After Wrexham won their match on Sunday, Lively celebrated by mentioning her husband’s old television series, Two Guys, A Girl, & A Pizza Place, which aired for four seasons from 1998 to 2001. Except in a “tale of two photos” Lively shared on Instagram, she is seen hugging both Reynolds and McElhenney after the Wrexham win (though Reynolds looks to be struggling a bit to get in the frame). “Two Guys A Girl and a Football Place,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story.

Blake Lively has become the master at old school trolling.

The dad of four seemed pretty happy just to have his family with him. After keeping quiet about his growing family, Reynolds was willing to share in a February interview that “everyone is actually doing fantastic” while also admitting “it’s a zoo over here.”

Just a month later, Reynolds and Lively decided to take the zoo, also known as 8-year-old daughter James, 6-year-old daughter Inez, 3-year-old daughter Betty, and a newborn baby, on the road with them all the way to Wales to support Wrexham in their soccer match.

They even took photos on the pitch before the match.

With Blake Lively behind the camera, Ryan Reynolds posed for photos with their daughters before Wrexham’s big win. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The proud parents also made sure to snap a quick couple’s selfie to commemorate the special day.

Gotta grab a selfie, of course. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

We might not know much about the couple’s fourth baby, but we can guess two things. They’ll be a big Wrexham fan for sure. And they’ll presumably have a solid sense of humor.