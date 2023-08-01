Blake Lively Hilariously Clarifies That Her Trainer Is Not The Father Of Her Children

Whoops! Before things spiraled out of control, Blake Lively had to hilariously set the record straight that her personal trainer is not the father of her four children. That title, of course, goes to her husband of over a decade, dad-joke-cracking Ryan Reynolds.

Here’s what happened. The 35-year-old actress — who shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a fourth child she welcomed earlier this year with Reynolds — recently posted a photo of herself in a red bikini on Instagram. “K now im gonna draw it with AI…😍🍼 🍼,” she captioned the photo.

Lively’s post has over 1.6 million likes and fans left thousands of comments. “MOTHER IS MOTHERING,” one follower wrote. Another said, “Do I want to be her or Ryan in this situation? I can’t tell.” But there was one comment in particular that caught Lively’s eye.

“How have you had 4 kids???” one fan commented on her post.

The Gossip Girl alum responded by tagging her longtime personal trainer, Don Saladino, who’s worked with Lively for over a decade and, according to E! News, has also trained Reynolds. But Lively quickly realized how that simple tag could perhaps be confused and clarified what she meant.

“Wait. No. That’s not how,” Lively responded. “He’s not the father. He’s just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He’s an even better person and friend than trainer. And that’s saying a lot.”

Now we’re just waiting for Reynolds to chime in with a zinger...

Blake Lively/ Instagram

Lively and Reynolds have a long history of trolling each other. So much so that their daughters have even gotten in on the fun. In 2021, People asked Reynolds, who’s been known to crack a joke online, if he’s ever been trolled on the internet. “Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife trolls the crap out of me. Why would I go online? I’ve got it right here at home,” he told the magazine. “Even my daughters now troll me, so like I’m safe from nothing.”

Now consider that they were just spotted holding hands while on a romantic walk in Paris, we can only hope some playful banter about their latest date night pops into our Instagram feeds.