Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds & Her Family In Hilarious Messy Hair Photo

Blake Lively is the epitome of glitz and glam, but even this stylish Hollywood A-lister has her bad hair days. The pregnant mom of three recently took to Instagram to share a funny picture of her tousled tresses and to troll jokester Ryan Reynolds for not doing his husbandly duty by letting her know that she was in fact the victim of some pretty messy hair.

It all went down on social media where the actress and director has also posted some bump shots (to call out the paparazzi) as well as some impressive holiday-themed content. In her latest Instagram Stories, the Betty Buzz mogul shared a cute and casual picture dressed in another set of pajamas and seemingly unaware of her unfortunate hair situation.

“How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today,” Lively wrote over the photo and tagged her husband, sister Robyn, and brother-in-law. The A Simple Favor star posed in the smiley picture with her signature blonde locks swept on top of her head in a somewhat tumultuous updo. She still looked happy as ever and glowing from the inside out as she beamed in the make-up free snap.

Blake Lively calls out her family over her messy holiday hair.

Hair is a serious business in the Reynolds household and something that bonds Lively and her man as a well-coiffed couple. During the pandemic when it was impossible for even a celeb to get a touch-up for her roots, Reynolds stepped in as an amateur colorist and dared to restore the hue and shimmer to his wife’s fading hair. Lively’s caption was pure Instagram perfection too: “that time I f*ed my hairdresser,” she wrote.

But if you think the Gossip Girl alum would bounce back from those messy tresses and rise victorious, of course you’d be right. The dolled-up mom followed up her adorably-disheveled look with another Instagram Story that restored her photogenic reputation. The ballet fan looked like a million bucks as took in some holiday fun with a performance of The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet. “You never stop taking my breath away,” Lively wrote over the photograph.

Blake Lively takes in some fun holiday entertainment in New York City.

And just like that — Lively’s hair was restored to its flowing glory and shiny as a sugar plum fairy.