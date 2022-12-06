Ryan Reynolds Posted A Festive Photo With Blake Lively (& Her Baby Bump) In Holiday PJs

If you’ve been wondering if Blake Lively has given birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds yet, the answer is apparently not. But don’t worry, neither of them looked too concerned in a recent photo Reynolds shared on Instagram. In fact, they both looked downright jolly, to be honest. Especially Lively in her festive pajamas and robe artfully tied just above her baby bump. Pregnancy always seems to agree with her, but a festive pregnancy even more so. Especially when she gets to wear cozy holiday pajamas when hanging out with Santa Claus and his wife, whose name is apparently Jessica Claus.

Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple’s visit with Santa Claus, presumably along with their 7-year-old daughter James, 6-year-old daughter Inez, and 3-year-old daughter Betty. Their daughters are not in the photo, but it seems fairly unlikely that Reynolds and Lively would visit Santa Claus without them. Or as Reynolds refers to them, “Jessica Claus and her husband,” who they visited on the Polar Express. In fact, Jessica Claus seems to have been the one to make the biggest impression on Reynolds.

“She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lively in what look to be Christmas tree long john-style festive pajamas and a robe.

This photo of Lively sporting her baby bump is the first the couple have shared since September, when Lively took to her own Instagram to share a series of personal photos “so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone.” The pregnant mom of three did a great job of keeping the paparazzi at bay by taking control of her own image at the time. Something she is doing again with this new bump photo. After her husband shared it on Instagram with her very nice pink high tops partially obscured, Lively commented, “My. Shoes.” Reynolds dutifully took to his Instagram Story to share a revised photo with an apology, writing “It’s inexcusable and I’m sorry to anyone I’ve hurt with this callous lack of fortitude.”

So he gets it then. Good.