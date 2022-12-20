Pregnant Blake Lively Went All In On A Sandwich Overflowing With Crispy Meat

Blake Lively is currently pregnant with her fourth child and knows exactly how to enjoy the experience to the fullest. Especially when it comes to tucking into some delicious and decadent food. Indeed, Lively recently enjoyed some delivery from a deli in New Orleans, and she loved her giant sandwich so much she couldn’t help sharing it on Instagram.

The Shallows star gave some love to Stein’s Market and Deli in New Orleans recently, especially for gifting her with a delicious-looking sandwich called “The Rachel,” which she apparently had delivered. The Rachel consists of hot pastrami on rye with Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Delicious combination and Stein’s Deli needs to be commended because they certainly did not skimp on the ingredients.

Lively took to her Instagram Story on Monday to give her millions of followers an insider tip about her specific sandwich: “Order 'The Rachel' extra crispy meat and bread.” She also noted that her sandwich order was a perfect way to “tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant.”

It bears noting that you don’t have to be pregnant to order The Rachel from Stein’s Market and Deli, but perhaps it makes it just so much better?

Blake Lively loved her sandwich. Blake Lively/Instagram

Lively, who shares 8-year-old daughter James, 6-year-old daughter Inez, and 3-year-old daughter Betty with husband Ryan Reynolds, is apparently closing in on her due date with the couple’s fourth child. And while it’s not as though she can’t enjoy a big delicious deli sandwich with extra crispy pastrami any old time, there is simply something special about delighting in these kinds of pregnancy cravings. Food tastes different when you’re pregnant sometimes, so why not enjoy it to the fullest when it tastes great?

The mom of three is quite a renowned foodie who has a reputation for enjoying some classic comfort food. Like pies that she made herself, for instance. Back in 2020 she baked Reynolds a pie for his birthday, and he looked beyond excited. Lively is also a dab hand at cake decorating, as she proved in February 2021 with a unicorn cake she deemed worthy of Paul Hollywood’s attention.

This pregnant mom seems to be more of a baker than a sandwich maker, so it’s a good thing she decided to order in. And a really good thing she shared her insider tips with the rest of us, pregnant or not.