Blake Lively Celebrated "The First Monday In May" With A Hilarious Pumping Selfie

Blake Lively was not at the Met Gala on Monday despite having been a mainstay at the event that is often called the biggest night in fashion. What was keeping her away from the glamorous event? Well, she was busy posing for a pumping selfie in the bathroom on the first Monday in May. And such is the life of a new mom.

The mom of four was in New York City last Thursday for the reopening of Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue when she was asked if she planned to attend the Met Gala on Monday. She said, per People, she wouldn’t be attending but would wear her 2022 Met Gala look “on my couch on Monday.”

Lively welcomed a baby with husband Ryan Reynolds earlier this year, their fourth together along with three daughters, 8-year-old James, 7-year-old Inez, and 3-year-old Betty. Who could blame her for skipping the Met Gala with a little baby at home, especially when she had more pressing plans. Like pumping for her little one in a bathroom on the “First Monday in May,” as she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Lively shared a photo of herself posing with somewhat exaggerated elegance in jeans and a sweater in a bathroom, her breast pump on display along with a sticker over her chest that looked like milk was streaming out of her.

Blake Lively was busy pumping breast milk during the Met Gala. Blake Lively/Instagram

The Shallows actress has been dipping her toe into going out once in awhile since her fourth child’s birth, most recently for a charity gala for Barnard College where she shared a series of glamorous photos with the caption, “If I keep taking photos in these clothes it will no longer be an outfit but an actual Transformer,” she joked in her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m just so proud I left the house.” That glamorous event took place last week, and I think it’s safe to say that one fancy dress night per month is probably plenty for a new mom of four.

Lively is clearly incredible at drawing healthy boundaries, choosing her time out wisely and heading off to the bathroom for a quiet moment of pumping and a fun selfie when she needs it. Perhaps that why her husband recently told CNBC’s Power Lunch, “Everybody’s doing great. Everybody’s actually doing fantastic. I think if we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble.” No trouble here. Not with Lively at the helm.