Blue Ivy is already more than a next generation icon, she’s absolute music royalty. And her look at this year’s Grammy Awards seals the deal. The 12-year-old joined her dad JAY-Z on stage when he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, and she looked like a total princess.

JAY-Z and Beyoncé were accompanied by their oldest daughter Blue Ivy to the Grammys on Feb. 4, and when her dad was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, she was at his side to support him. Blue Ivy wore an off-the-shoulder luminescent white dress with a corseted bodice and a voluminous skirt with assymetrical details, and she looked so grown up it was shocking. Even after watching her dance for an entire summer alongside her mother during her Renaissance World Tour, where she quicky found a fan following of her own, that princess dress really sealed the deal.

Blue Ivy is growing up. Even her dad confirmed it in his acceptance speech. “Thank you very much. I used to say it was a sippy cup for Blue, but Blue's grown up now she doesn't take sippy cups,” JAY-Z said after accepting his award, per People.

JAY-Z also went on to remind the audience that his daughter “has her own Grammys,” for her role in the music video for her mom’s 2020 hit song “Brown Skin Girl.” Back then, Blue Ivy also accompanied her parents to those Grammys, so at this point she’s really an old hand at awards shows. But this year hit different.

After a summer of performing, of finding her own creative outlet and her own voice (which she used to passionately defending her mother’s set list at one point), Blue Ivy came to the Grammys as her own person. In a princess dress that did not appear to have been chosen as an accessory to her mother’s western-themed look, but was its own thing. And fans took notice on social media. “There’s just something so elegant and gracious about Blue Ivy. Such a princess,” wrote one fan, while another added, “Holy crap, Blue Ivy looks like a Disney princess.”

Blue Ivy, who is big sister to 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, is really living in her own moment right now. Only 12 years old, and she already knows how to lean in to being music royalty by wearing a perfect princess dress to the Grammys. Iconic.