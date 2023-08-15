The First-Ever Bluey App Just Launched & You Can Download It Right Now

If you and your family (but probably mostly you) can’t get enough of Bluey Heeler and her sweet family on the rabidly-popular animated series Bluey, you’ll be overjoyed to find out that there’s a brand new Bluey mobile app game. The first-ever Bluey mobile app game, in fact, is available to download for free right now.

In partnership with Budge Studios, the BBC launched Bluey: Let’s Play on Aug. 15, the first-ever mobile game app featuring Bluey Heeler, her sister Bingo, and parents Chili and Bandit Heeler. The story-driven interactive game is set in Bluey’s home in Sydney, Australia, and allows users to join in the fun by making food in the kitchen, playing with toys, creating music, and more.

If your kids (or you) have ever wanted to feel like they are right in the house with the Heelers, you’ll enjoy engaging in activities inspired by some great moments from the series such as “Keepy Uppy” and “Chattermax.” Players can also revisit favorite moments, discover hidden surprises, interact with beloved characters, and just spend some time playing with Bluey and all her friends.

Bluey: Let’s Play is available to download on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Amazon Music, and it is as close as you’re going to get to feeling like you’ve been dropped into the actual series.

BBC Studios

While users who download Bluey: Let’s Play for free will be given access to Heeler family locations like the kitchen and the backyard, as well as hanging out with Bluey and Bingo, there will be a paid level that gives more comprehensive access to characters and locations. They will have access to rooms like the living room, playroom, and bathroom, as well as access to more characters from the show, and new rooms are expected to be added later this year.

“We’re very excited to be bringing the official Bluey mobile app game to our audiences across the globe. The whole family will love seeing the Bluey Heeler home come alive in this exciting interactive game while having the chance to explore the fun world of Bluey,” Henrietta Hurford-Jones, commissioner and executive producer of Bluey for BBC Studios Kids & Family, said in a statement.

Considering Bluey will be taking a break after Season 3 for an undisclosed amount of time to give the writers some much-needed time off, Bluey: Let’s Play could not have come at a better time.