Bob Saget’s Daughter Lara Says He “Loved With Everything He Had” In Beautiful Tribute

The family of Bob Saget continues to mourn his sudden passing earlier this month. On Thursday, the actor’s daughter Lara Saget penned a beautiful and emotional tribute to her father on Instagram and revealed one of the greatest lessons the Full House star taught her — love.

“To anyone afraid to love,” the 32-year-old started the touching post, “Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts.” Lara shared a black and white photo of her as a child on set with him.

“My dad loved with everything he had,” her post continued. “He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love.”

Kelly Rizzo, the late comedian's wife, commented under her post, “I love you forever, Lara.”

Lara is the second oldest of Saget’s children. He also has an older daughter, Aubrey, 35, and a younger daughter, Jennifer, 29.

Saget’s Full House cast mates have also shared tributes about the actor and his loving nature. Like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who took turns playing the youngest Tanner, Michelle. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man,” the Olsens shared a joint statement to ABC News. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife, and family and are sending our condolences.”

Saget died in his sleep on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Orlando while he was on his I Don't Do Negative Comedy tour. He was 65 years old. At the time of his death, Saget was on the road getting his groove back into stand-up comedy and had expressed his excitement about his return on his Instagram. “I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight,” he posted. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Saget’s daughter Lara concluded her Instagram post with a touching look at how she remembers her father. “Love completely and be kind,” she wrote. “Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.”