Britney Spears & Sam Ashgari Share They Lost Their "Miracle Baby" In Statement

Only a few short weeks after joyfully announcing her third pregnancy, Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Ashgari, shared the tragic news of their miscarriage in a recent Instagram post.

“We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family. Thank you for your support,” the pop culture icon and mother of two captioned the post.

In a joint statement, the couple opened up about their heartbreak, but also their shared hopes for a a brighter future. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the statement read. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However we were overly excited to share the good news.”

Spears is still optimistic that she can continue to grow her family with her fiancé, adding: “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.” Spears is already the mother of teenage son, Sean and Jayden, now 16 and 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Ashgari, who met Spears on a shoot for her music video and has stood by his partner during her difficult conservatorship battle, had previously opened up about how much he was looking forward to fatherhood. The supportive partner offered these touching words in the comments section of Spear’s post: ”We will have a miracle soon.”

Other famous friends were quick to reach out with their love and well wishes. Recently married Paris Hilton, who has also expressed her strong desire to be a mom, also dropped some love in the Instagram comments for her long-time friend: “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B.”

Singer Christina Perri, who has publicly shared her private tragedies with both miscarriage and and late-term pregnancy loss understands Spears’ pain all too well and took the time to share her sympathy. “So sorry ,” the “A Thousand Years” singer wrote along with several broken heart emojis.

Like so many parents who are thrilled with the results of a positive pregnancy test, it can be very delicate to decide whether or not to share news of a pregnancy early on. Hopefully Spears’ willingness to open up about even the most personal details of her life can continue to de-stigmatize the silence and shame that can surround miscarriages and pregnancy loss.