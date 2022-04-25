Britney Spears Announced She's Taking A Break From Social Media "For A Little While"

Don’t expect to see any notifications on your newsfeed from Britney Spears any time soon. On Sunday, the “Toxic” singer announced that she will be taking a break from social media “for a little while” roughly two weeks after announcing that she is pregnant with her third child and expecting her first with her fiancé, Sam Asghari.

“I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while,” Spears captioned a video of a baby lounging in a chair wearing sunglasses, a white robe, and rollers in their hair on Instagram. “I send my love and God bless you all!!!”

Fans quickly took to the comments to tell Spears she will be missed and to enjoy her pregnancy. “We love you! Enjoy your time, your beautiful pregnancy…. We’ll be waiting,” one fan commented. Another said, “We’ll miss you enjoy your pregnancy!!”

On April 11, Spears, 40, shared her pregnancy announcement with her fans on Instagram. “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears shared with her 40 million followers. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

The same day, Asghari, 28, also shared a post about fatherhood on his Instagram. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he captioned a painting of two lions and a lion cub. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Since her pregnancy announcement, Spears shared a several more posts, though not many pregnancy updates. In one, however, she wrote about her newfound hunger. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry,” she captioned a photo of herself posing in a variety of outfits from before she found out she was pregnant.

While it’s impossible to predict how long her hiatus from social media will be, it looks like Spears is choosing enjoy her pregnancy peacefully, in private for the time being.