Brittany Mahomes Urges Moms To Take Care Of Their Pelvic Floor After Injuring Her Back

Sometimes moms need to be reminded to take care of their own health, especially when they’re still in the thick of things with little ones at home. Just ask Brittany Mahomes, who fractured her back recently. Now the mom of two is urging other moms to take care of their pelvic floors, because it’s way too easy to forget after giving birth.

Mahomes, who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 1-year-old son Bronze with husband Patrick, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share that she had fractured her back. “Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote alongside a smiling selfie, going on to sign the post, “From: A girl with a fractured back.”

For those who don’t know, pelvic floor health can be seriously impacted by pregnancy and childbirth. Your pelvic floor muscles support your bladder, your bowel, and your internal reproductive organs, and considering that Mahomes has given birth twice in the last three years, her own pelvic floor could well have been seriously weakened. Which can cause a fracture in the back as your back is connected to your pelvis.

It’s a tough injury, and Mahomes is truly providing a public service by sharing her experience with other moms who might not know the signs of pelvic floor dysfunction. Like ongoing back pain, for example.

Mahomes is making the best of her injury, as she shared on Instagram alongside a photo of husband Patrick walking hand-in-hand with daughter Sterling. She has gone on holiday with her family in the hopes that “vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?”

Moms who suffer these types of injuries could find some relief from the help of a pelvic floor physical therapist, because that really is the key to protecting pelvic floor health and strengthening those all-important muscles. Not that we’re against a little vacation with the family to relax and recuperate, of course. Who doesn’t want to just chill out and relax when they’re suffering from a fractured back? Hopefully Patrick Mahomes is pampering her as she recovers. After giving birth to two kids and then dealing with a fractured back, she absolutely deserves it.