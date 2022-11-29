NFL star Patrick Mahomes is officially a proud dad of two! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to social media to post a joint baby announcement with his wife Brittany Matthews. The couple already share cutie pie daughter Spencer Sterling, and now she’s ready to be a big sis to her new brother Patrick “Bronze,” who also shares a name with a little metallic inspiration.

The football couple are also dog-parents to pups with the similarly-themed names, Steel and Silver. The pitbull and cane corso share their very own canine Instagram account, complete with adorable pictures with their “sister” Sterling.

But the Mahomes’ newest addition is of course the spotlight of the family now. In his social media debut, the fashionable baby boy was decked in a brown and white tie-dye onesie and lounged on a matching “mahomes” throw blanket.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” the couple captioned their joint-post along with a crowned prince emoji. The son of football royalty can already boast some impressive jewels as a blinged out necklace featuring the nameplate “BRONZE,” was pictured beneath his tiny feet.

Fans of Mahomes had a little fun with the baby’s unique name in the comments section. “We runnin out of valuable metals,” wrote one follower. Another offered some shiny suggestions for baby names if the Mahomes continue to expand their growing family: “Two more kids in the future, gold and platinum.”

While the high-school sweethearts have so far only displayed their newborn’s toes, they recently explained why they made the decision to show their daughter’s face on social media. In an interview with Today, Mahomes chimed in on the struggle that many celeb parents face when it comes to handling their kids’ public images and dealing with the intrusive paparazzi.

"Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there," Mahomes said. "As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”

"We figured it was about time. We still want to keep some stuff private, but we figured we can show everybody her face at least once or twice or not have to keep hiding her,” the Super Bowl MVP continued.

Mahomes has also opened up about the bumps in the road that come with being a first-time dad. "There's moments when she's crying and Brittany’s at the store or in the shower or something like that, and I have no idea what to do after I try all the tricks," he said.

Now that the quarterback has weathered his rookie season as a father to daughter Sterling, there’s no doubt he’s ready to scoop up his son and get back in the parenting game to dad like a pro.