Bruce Willis' 9-Year-Old Daughter Looks Up Dementia Facts To Understand His Diagnosis

Ever since Bruce Willis was diagnosed with the neurological disorder aphasia and dementia, his family has been finding ways to stay connected with him and support him. As a dad of five daughters and a new grandpa to Rumer Willis’ baby girl Luella, he has so many people around him who just want to help. Including his 9-year-old daughter Evelyn with wife Emma Heming-Willis. Evelyn has been researching random facts about dementia as a way to understand her dad’s diagnosis, and it’s a skill she picked up from Willis himself.

Heming-Willis took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet moment she had with daughter Evelyn, who she shares with Willis along with 11-year-old daughter Mabel. “So I have to tell you this story, and I’m going to try and do it without crying,” she explained. “Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle.”

According to Heming-Willis, Evelyn had come to her mom with a little tidbit she had learned about dementia, specifically the fact that people struggling with the neurological disorder often suffer from severe dehydration. When asked where she learned about that, Evelyn told her mom, “I was at school the other day, and I had some free time, and I was looking up fun facts about dementia.”

The proud mom went on to explain that Evelyn is “her father’s child” because this was something she picked up from Willis himself. “Now that’s not funny, but it’s kinda funny. And she really is her father’s child because these two love some just random facts.”

Evelyn’s decision to research “fun facts about dementia” is, of course, bittersweet. She’s awfully young to be dealing with her father’s dementia. But fortunately she has not only her father’s interest in research but also a “strong family unit,” which continues to include her older sisters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis as well as her dad’s first wife Demi Moore. Not to mention her new baby niece Luella, who joined the family last month. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the Willis family first shared in a joint statement after his diagnosis last March. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Evelyn Willis is her dad’s daughter, and she is staying connected to him the best way she can. By understanding what he’s going through.