Demi Moore Posts Precious New Photo Of Bruce Willis With His 10-Month-Old Granddaughter

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have been divorced since 1998, but they have always remained deeply connected through their three daughters. And now their little granddaughter. The Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star recently took to Instagram to celebrate Willis’ 69th birthday with a sweet photo of him spending time with their granddaughter Louetta. And it’s a real testament to how these two people have managed to keep their connection strong through the years.

On Tuesday, Moore posted a series of photos of Willis to honor her ex-husband’s birthday. Willis, who stepped away from his acting career in 2022 after being diagnosed with dementia, was pictured sitting in an armchair with his arm around Moore as the two chatted in one photo. The next photo shows the proud grandpa smiling and playing with baby Louetta, Rumer Willis’ 10-month-old baby girl with partner Derek Richard Thomas. And finally, Moore shared a beautiful throwback photo of Willis with his own three daughters: 35-year-old Rumer, 32-year-old Scout, and 30-year-old Tallulah. The three girls all appeared to be dressed as flower girls for a wedding, and their dad was crouched down on the ground with his arms around them looking happy.

“Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you,” Moore captioned the post.

The enduring friendship between Moore and Willis, which has lasted through her former marriage to Ashton Kutcher, his own marriage to wife Emma Heming-Willis, and the arrival of 11-year-old daughter Mabel and 9-year-old Evelyn, continues to impress their fans. “Thank you for providing a loving example of parenting even after divorce. You're helping your children more than you know,” wrote one person, while another added, “Absolutely love how even though Bruce and Demi are divorced, they love and respect each other as parents and grandparents.”

Last year, Moore took to social media with a video of Willis’ birthday celebration featuring his family, including Heming-Willis and his two younger daughters all singing “Happy Birthday” to the dad of five. It was a lovely moment for the entire family, and much-needed as they all deal with his health struggles. Willis’ daughter Tallulah wrote about her father’s dementia diagnosis last year in an essay for Vogue, and how it was really the “beginning of grief” for their family. How nice, then, to see some moments of joy within that grief.