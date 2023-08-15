Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Admits She's "Not Good" Since His Dementia Diagnosis

When Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February, it was a difficult time for everyone in his family. His five daughters, of course, but perhaps most especially his wife and primary caregiver Emma Heming-Willis. The 47-year-old mom is raising the couple’s two young daughters 11-year-old Mabel and 9-year-old Evelyn, while also caring for her husband and trying to come to terms with her new normal. And in a recent Instagram post, Heming-Willis admitted that she’s “not good” a lot of the time.

“I think it’s so important for us to break up our thinking which can feel, for me very much, like gloom and doom,” the mom of two told her followers in a video taken in her car after a hike on Monday. “I know it looks like I’m out, living my best life. I have to make a conscious effort every single day to live the best life I can.”

She went on to acknowledge that some of her happier posts on social media might be giving a different picture of what her reality really looks like. “I do that for myself — I do that for our two children and Bruce, who would not want me to live any other way,” she added. “So I don’t want it to be misconstrued that I am good because I am not. I am not good.”

Heming-Willis went on to explain that, despite her daily struggles, she is just trying to “put my best foot forward for myself and the sake of my family.”

“Again, when we are not looking after ourselves we cannot look after anyone that we love,” she added. “So, it is really important and, like I said, this is a conscious effort.” Heming-Willis and the rest of Bruce Willis’ family are all doing their best to care for him. Her daughter Evelyn has been researching “random facts” on dementia so she can understand what her father is going through, and the entire extended family got together to celebrate his 68th birthday in March.

Perhaps the most important thing they are doing is sharing their struggle as Heming-Willis has done. Like Tallulah Willis did when she wrote an essay about her dad’s dementia being the “beginning of grief” for her. They are sharing their grief. And hopefully that helps.