After far too many people shared their unwanted opinions, Cardi B responded to criticism over her daughter using a pacifier. Apparently some people were bothered by 2-year-old Kulture's use of a pacifier. Let me write that again. People were bothered by a 2-year-old child. Using a pacifier. So much so that her mother felt she had to defend herself.

The "WAP" singer recently shared photos from a Valentine's Day family vacation on her Instagram Story, and in a few of those photos her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, who she shares with husband Offest, was seen sitting on a stool with a pacifier in her mouth. The little girl looked to be smiling around her pacifier, happy as a clam. Critics, however, felt the need to let the rapper know what they thought of her parenting skills.

"Cardi b know she wrong still letting Kulture suck a pacifier," wrote one critic on Twitter, while another wrote, "I love Cardi but Kulture still has a pacifier!"

The issue at hand is, apparently, Kulture's age, as this Twitter user wrote, "Cardi B daughter is toooo damn big to have a pacifier."

Cardi B wasted no time in responding to these critics with a reminder that everyone is different. "Some kids are not like YOUR KIDS ! some kids don’t leave they paci fast or bottle or potty trained faster then others," she tweeted. "Some kids are cool, calm some like to play and are super active that barely naps (mine) stop tellin moms what to do with their kids. All kids are different."

Cardi B is not here for people criticizing daughter Kulture's use of a pacifier.

Fortunately there were some defenders who stood behind Cardi B, like this parent who wrote, "I regret taking my daughter's pacifier before she was ready. She has anxiety now and I wonder if I had given her more time to develop self-soothing coping mechanisms, would it have made a difference. Instead, I rushed b/c of her teeth when I could have always gotten braces later."

Another wrote, "I have 3 kids and they are all different. One is quiet and reserve, one is upbeat and happy all the damn time and my last one is a no nonsense type of chic but I had to learn that about them and raise them accordingly! As long as baby girl is happy that is all that matters."

This isn't the first time Cardi B has responded to people criticizing her daughter's use of a pacifier. In an August interview with RADIO.COM, the rapper opened up about how hard it can be to have people slamming her parenting skills, "I’m like, damn, she just turned two. Like, this is hard. Everybody’s different. If your kid stopped sucking on a binky when they were one week and a half old, good for you."

As with pretty much every element of parenting, there are plenty of pros and cons to pacifiers. They can teach kids to self-soothe, something that can be especially nice for parents who have little ones who aren't fans of napping. Much like Cardi B's daughter, as she noted in her tweet. All kids are different, all parents figure things out differently. Cardi B is no exception. The only difference appears to be that she is relentlessly criticized for her parenting. Whether she's attacked for turning off her song "WAP" when her toddler walks in the room or people are mad at her long fingernails, it never seems to end. Cardi B shouldn't have to defend her parenting skills, but every time she pulls it off like a pro. Like a mom defending her child.