Cardi B Threw Her Daughter Kulture The Most Magical Party For Her 3rd Birthday

It was a lavish, fairytale affair for Offset and Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Over the weekend, the couple celebrated their toddler’s 3rd birthday on July 10 with pink, princess gowns, unicorns, a petting zoo, bowling, and more.

The party, which was detailed on her mother’s Instagram Story, started as a cute yet formal family affair. Cardi B and Kulture matched in pink gowns and Offset escorted his ladies in a black and white three-piece suit without the jacket. The family rode together to a venue that looked liked a purple castle in a horse-drawn carriage. Once there, Kulture enjoyed a pony ride, who donned cute, golden horns to resemble a unicorn’s. Outside of the venue, there was a petting zoo of goats, lamas, and pigs.

From there, the birthday girl was led through a rainbow-colored balloon tunnel and greeted by Princess Tiana. “Oh, my goodness, I wanna cry,” Cardi, who is pregnant with her second child, could be heard saying in a video on her Instagram Story when her daughter was interacting with Tiana.

Princesses Belle and Cinderella were also special guests. From there, Kulture blew out her candles on her towering, birthday cake and partied the night away. But the fun wasn’t over there.

And the celebrations didn’t stop; on Sunday, Kulture, her parents, and a few of her cousins went to Nickelodeon Universe inside the Mall of America.

Being the daughter of hip-hop royalty means thousands of birthday wishes. Her father shared a touching video of him and his daughter dancing in their living room on his Instagram on Sunday. “Happy Birthday @kulturekiari my baby girl turning Big 3 omg too fast you have so much character and joy about yourself we always have a ball and you love your daddy and daddy loves you too,” the Migos rapper captioned the video. Fellow rap group member, Quavo, also sent his birthday wishes to Kulture.

Cardi B shared a video of her gifting her daughter with an Elliot Eliantte diamond Minnie Mouse necklace. “Her daddy outdid me but I still got my baby nice,” she joked in the caption.

This will be Kulture’s last birthday as the only child. Pretty soon she is going to be a big sister when the couple’s second bundle of joy arrives sometime this fall.