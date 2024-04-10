Carson Daly, Married Since 2015, Highly Recommends Sleep Divorcing Your Spouse

It’s possible that Carson Daly and his wife Siri Pinter have figured out the elusive secret to a long and happy marriage. Sleeping in separate beds a few times a week. The TODAY host opened up about the “sleep divorce” he and his wife have decided to employ, and in fact Daly says he recommends sleeping apart a few days a week for a happy marriage.

Daly spoke to People about the decision to try out a weekly “sleep divorce” from his wife Siri Pinter, who he has been with since 2005 and married in 2015. “It’s been good for us,” Daly admitted. “We don’t do it all the time, but a couple of days during the week — especially if I want to watch an Islanders hockey game kind of later at night — I go into the guest room, she retires upstairs to read her book or watch a show.”

Sleep divorce is when a couple decide to sleep in separate beds while staying in their relationship, and it’s actually a practice that has been gaining steam in recent years. Certainly Daly, who shares 15-year-old son Jackson and daughters Etta, 11, London, 9, and Goldie, 3 with Pinter, is ready to give it a thumbs up. “It just takes a lot of attention out and it works,” Daly told People. “So I highly recommend sleep divorce.”

While this might sound like a new concept, in reality Daly and Pinter have been “sleep divorcing” for several years. “We’re both pretty good-sized humans and it just wasn't really working when she was in her third trimester, and I also have sleep apnea, which is very sexy for the ladies out there, I'm sure,” Carson told People in 2020. “She couldn't get comfortable, so we were like a commercial you would see, kicking each other and just not sleeping.” Hence, the decision to sleep separately sometimes.

Daly is not the first celebrity to recommend sleep divorce. Cameron Diaz, who recently welcomed baby boy Sparrow with husband Benji Madden, recently said she thought it was time to “normalize separate beds” for couples. “I would literally, like, I have my house, you have yours, we have the family house in the middle,” she went on to say. Which sounds like it would get expensive.

Separate bedrooms, however... this is doable. And comes celebrity-recommended.