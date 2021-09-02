There’s a new baby in the Baltierra household. Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her fourth child with husband Tyler Baltierra and, according to her parents, she’s “absolutely perfect.”

The couple’s newest addition is their fourth child together, all of them girls. Their 6-year-old Nova and 2-year-old Vaeda Luma are now big sisters, while 12-year-old daughter Carly was placed for adoption when the couple were first on the MTV documentary 16 and Pregnant. The couple initially announced they were expecting a fourth baby in February with some help from their daughters on Instagram, with Lowell writing that this baby was her “rainbow after the storm” after suffering a miscarriage in 2020.

Now that little baby has arrived. “Baby R,” as Lowell called her daughter on Instagram, was born on Saturday. The proud mom told Celeb Buzz at the time that her baby daughter was “perfect and healthy, and I’m doing well,” even if she did still feel sore from the birth.

On Tuesday, both Lowell and Baltierra shared photos of their new baby girl on Instagram, and they couldn’t look more excited.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their fourth baby.

Lowell shared a photo of her daughter asleep on her chest with the caption, “Exhausted but soaking up every second! she’s absolutely perfect,” while Baltierra shared his own photo of the baby girl on his chest with the caption, “There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs. I’m head over heels in love!”

The tired new mom opened up about wanting another baby after her miscarriage last December, writing in a Facebook post at the time, “I just want one more baby... is that so much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more... if not I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, little girls that we do have.”

Now that their baby girl has arrived, this could be the end of the reproductive road for the couple. They admitted after the announcement of this pregnancy in an interview with Celeb Buzz that this would be their “last and final” baby.