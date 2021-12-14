Kim Kardashian & More Celebs Who Got Really Creative With Their Kids’ Elf On The Shelf

The tradition of bring an Elf on the Shelf into your home has become a real thing for lots of parents. Not all parents, mind you. But certainly these celebrity parents are pretty happy to share their own Elf on the Shelf experiences. Sure, it’s an added little job at a stressful time of year. But it also gives parents the chance to get creative. Something these celebrities clearly reveled in themselves.

The whole Elf on the Shelf tradition started back in 2005, when Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chandra Bell decided to write a book about their own longstanding holiday tradition. It seems their family always had an elf hiding in different areas of their home, and this elf is meant to watch over kids throughout the holiday season and report their findings back to Santa Claus himself. The book Elf on the Shelf took off, the story grew, and now it’s pretty much part of holiday lore for parents to come up with fun ways to move their own elf around the house so kids can find them. Which begs the question; is this about the kids or the parents?

When it comes to these celebrities and their Elf on the Shelf Instagram posts, you can decide for yourself.

Kylie Jenner’s Flying Elf On The Shelf Kylie Jenner has a flying Elf On The Shelf. Kylie Jenner went the whimsical route for her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Instead of an elf on a shelf, she decided to have an elf floating in a little balloon by the fireplace.

Kim Kardashian’s “Sick” Elf Kim Kardashian’s Elf On The Shelf was a whole story. Kim Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter Chicago and niece Dream Kardashian insisted their elf was “sick,” and the entire video played out like a mini drama. They denied touching the elf, who wears a fetching tutu, and then tried to blame Chicago’s older sister North. When that didn’t work, they blamed her little brother Psalm. Eventually North saved the day with a sprinkle of magic dust, so don’t worry. That elf made things awfully dramatic.

Rochelle Humes’ Naughty Elf British singer Rochelle Humes had her own issues with a seriously naughty elf, who somehow managed to get into the washroom and pull apart the baby wipes she uses for 1-year-old son Blake. It would be interesting to see how 8-year-old daughter Alaia-Mai and 4-year-old daughter Valentina Raine reacted when they saw it.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Elves Got Into The Toilet Paper Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Another Elf on the Shelf got caught up in some toiletries. Two of Kourtney Kardashian’s Elves on the Shelves were found wrapped up in toilet paper, hanging off the bannister. How are they meant to be watching the kids if they’re getting into such nonsense, I ask?

Rachel Bilson’s Horseback Riding Elf Rachel Bilson/Instagram Mom of one Rachel Bilson’s Elf on the Shelf set up a real little vignette by the fire. Coming in on horseback with a T-Rex in tow. It’s like a scene out of a sci-fi Christmas western.

Molly Sims’ New Drinking Buddies Molly Sims/Instagram Mom of three Molly Sims was exceedingly practical with her two Elves on the Shelves. They sat and watched over her from their perch on a gingerbread house as she drank wine and stared off into the distance. Genius.

Jamie Lynn Spears Goes All Out Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears is not doing the Elf on the Shelf halfway when it comes to her two daughters. Not only are there more than one elf to watch over them, but they leave the girls little notes and messages from their elves.