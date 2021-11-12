It’s that time of year again: when Christmas music invades every store you go into, holiday lights glitter and gleam from the homes all around you, and the mischievous little Elf on the Shelf comes back to take over your home. Most parents have a love/hate relationship with their family’s Elf on the Shelf, but they also can’t deny that bringing them out in the beginning of the season is fun. Seeing that Christmas joy all over your kid’s faces as they realize what the Elf is doing there is just special, you know? To make it feel even more real, you need a good Elf on the Shelf name.

The Elf on the Shelf definitely comes with some high expectations, as some parents go above and beyond figuring out where to find him or her every night. But that doesn’t mean you have to make yourself crazy trying to figure out the perfect name (or the perfect setup). Kids will be happy with a cute, Christmas-inspired name for their Elf on the Shelf, and an elf name that is creative, festive, and easy for them to remember is key. You can pick an elf name based on a character from a Christmas movie, a classic holiday name, or something based off holiday treats. Here are a few of our favorites below:

1 Elf On The Shelf Names Based On Christmas Movies There are so many cute names that can come from holiday movies, and picking one from your child’s favorite movie is a good way to go. Buddy from Elf is definitely a common one, but we like these slightly more unique ones as well.

2 Bernard Bernard is the grumpy older elf from The Santa Clause (one of my personal favorite Christmas movies) and his name is definitely a more unique choice for your elf… and it’s perfect because his character is an elf. He’s also a little mysterious, which is ideal, and he works very closely with Santa Claus, so your kids will love that.

3 Hermey Sure, Rudolph is the star of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, but I think we can all agree that Hermey is the other star. Hermey is one of Santa’s elves, but he actually doesn’t want to be an elf — he wants to be a dentist. He even sort of looks like the Elf on the Shelf! His personality is great for this role.

4 Winky When you think of an elf from the Harry Potter series, you probably automatically think of Dobby, the house elf determined to help Harry succeed. Dobby is a great name for your elf, but if you want something different, opt for Winky instead. Winky was the devoted elf who worked at Hogwarts and who loved being an elf and had no interest in freedom.

5 Ralphie A Christmas Story isn’t your typical kids holiday movie, but it’s still a classic, so picking a name from the film is a solid choice. Ralphie is the main character of the movie: adult Ralphie narrates the film, while the younger Ralphie is the center of attention. Mischievous, spunky, and funny, his name is just right for your elf.

6 Charlie Another perfect name from The Santa Clause is Charlie. He’s not an elf, he’s just one of the main characters of the film. Charlie is the little boy who convinces his dad that he really did turn into Santa Claus, and since he’s the one spreading Christmas cheer and a belief in all things magical throughout the film, his name is really just right for an elf.

7 Kevin The Elf on the Shelf is supposed to be a little bit of a trouble maker, so it only makes sense to name him after Kevin from Home Alone. Can’t you just see your miniature elf getting themselves into the kind of situations Kevin gets himself into throughout the movies? Exactly.

8 Jovie If you’re looking for a female name for your Elf on the Shelf, consider Jovie from the movie Elf. Jovie, played by Zooey Deschanel, is the Gimbels elf who works with the Gimbels Santa Claus and ends up with Buddy the Elf. Her name is perfect for Elf on the Shelf, not to mention it’s just completely adorable on its own.

9 Classic Christmas Names Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images When in doubt, opt for a festive holiday name. They might not be the most one-of-a-kind names in the world, but they’re cute, easy, and a good fit for the season.

10 Eve Eve obviously comes from Christmas Eve, and means the night before an event or occasion. It’s also a cute female name and you can nickname the elf “Evie,” which is adorable and sweet. And Eve the Elf? It goes so well!

11 Holly It’s hard to think about Christmas without picturing holly, a green winter shrub with bright red berries that just look like the holiday season. Holly is another sweet female elf name and it’s easy for little ones to remember and say.

12 Noelle Noelle can be a reference to one of two things. It could be a different variation on Noel, which comes from a Latin word that means “to be born,” and is often used to reference the Christmas season in Christmas carols. But it could also be a reference to the Disney Christmas movie Noelle, about a woman who tries to save the holidays by acting like Santa Claus. Either way, it works!

13 Flake Flake is a shortened version of the word “snowflake,” and it’s just kind of a unique take on a popular name choice. Flake feels spunkier and has a bit more personality, and we also love that it’s totally gender neutral.

14 Sparkles OK, honestly, Sparkles just feels like it should be the name of an elf. It’s not a word that immediately comes to mind when thinking of the holidays, but it just seems to fit with the overall vibe: sparkly lights, sparkly Christmas trees, and sparkly decorations.

15 Tinsel Tinsel refers to the decorative material popular around the holidays that mimics the look of ice hanging. It’s often used on Christmas trees to add a little bit of sparkle and glitter. Tinsel is a fun and funky name for your elf.

16 Kringle There are so many names for Santa Claus, but Kris Kringle is one of the older ones. It’s the American word for Father Christmas and comes from the German word Christkindl, which means Christ child. Kringle is a different way to pay homage to Santa through your elf.

17 Food-Inspired Elf On The Shelf Names There’s just something really cute about giving your elf a name inspired by traditional Christmas foods. There are tons to choose from, but we love the below.

18 Snickerdoodle A perfect mix of cinnamon and sugar, snickerdoodle cookies are a holiday favorite. They’re sweet with just the right amount of spice, which makes them a perfect fit for the Elf on the Shelf.

19 Gingerbread What would Christmas be without gingerbread cookies, gingerbread bread, or gingerbread houses? There’s something about these spiced baked goods that just resonate with the season. This name is cute and Ginger could be a nickname.

20 Sugarplum Sugarplum is a word that you really only hear in December, so that makes it an ideal name for the Elf on the Shelf. A sugarplum is a hard candy and is referenced in Christmas carols as well. It’s the sweetest name for your little elf!

21 Candy Cane Candy canes are a must-have around the Christmas season, even if they’re just out for show and no one actually eats them. (Although you should, they’re good!) Candy Cane is also a fun name for your Elf, and then you can nickname them Candy or CC.

22 Cocoa What is Christmas without a steaming cup of hot cocoa? Or maybe some cocoa cookies? Cocoa is an adorable name option that just fits with the holiday season and works so well.

23 Figgy Pudding If you really want to name your elf something different, name them Figgy Pudding. This is a traditional Christmas dessert from Great Britain and is another word for plum pudding or Christmas pudding. It’s not what it seems, which is kind of like that sneaky elf.

24 Peppermint Peppermint is a flavor you cannot avoid during the holiday season, so why not name your elf after it? Peppermint is cute, fun, and a nickname could be “Minty” or “Pepper.”

Whatever name you choose, just remember: don’t forget to move your elf around each and every night! It’s time to keep the magic alive.