Note: Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10 of And Just Like That... are ahead.

Charlotte Yorke-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) has been on the sidelines since becoming a mom to Lily (Cathy Ang) and Rock (Alexa Swinton) on And Just Like That... A perpetual cheerleader like so many of us moms. Always ready to lend an ear, lend a hand, prop that leg up on the tub to show her daughter how to insert a tampon during a dinner party. With a brave smile that her children, bless them, never even see because they are so busy rolling their eyes at her. She is just their mom. Until she decides to become herself again. With a little help from her new co-workers and many, many shots.

In Season 2, Charlotte has been slowly trying to come back to herself after years of being there for everyone else. It all started when she accidentally ate a weed brownie Lily’s friend had brought over and realized she had been losing her identity as a woman. It happens to the best of us and to all of us. It’s so easy to forget that being a mom is a role, an important one, but just one of our roles. It is not who we are.

So Charlotte accepts a job offer at Kasabian Art Gallery and starts to return to the woman she was pre-kids. A woman who can sell $100,000 worth of art to Sam Smith. A woman who wants to be able to have brunch with her friends without constant phone calls from her kids. A woman who wants her husband Harry (Evan Handler) to pick up the slack as a dad, something he’s never really had to do before. A woman who wants to spend time with people who appreciate her as her own person, smart and engaging and fun. New co-workers who remind her that she’s “the main character” and let’s face it, Charlotte has never been the main character.

Until now. Until she tossed her phone in a pitcher of margaritas to stop her kids from texting. Until she was celebrated by her new friends. Until she stumbled back into her apartment after a fun night out to find her family waiting for her, waiting to slip her back into her little “mom” box and probably never let her out again. Except this time... no. She’s not going back. And we love her for it.

Charlotte tells her family as her daughter Lily says, “Mom you’re so gross,” which, how dare she, “Hey! I was a person before you! I was a person before all of you! I am more than just your wife and your moms! You need to get it together!”

Fans loved it, and were ready to see a mom say something so simple and so true and so easy to forget. “I was a person before all of you.” It was her Come to Jesus moment, but it was also a cautionary tale for other moms.

No one was mad at Charlotte claiming her own autonomy finally.

Seeing a mom stand up for herself was a 10/10 scene on And Just Like That... no notes.

People were especially happy to see that exactly one member of Charlotte’s family was there for her and she appreciated it. Her beloved dog Richard Burton.

Not every mom will have this moment with their kids, a sort of out-loud, standing up for yourself, drawing a line in the sand kind of moment. And it’s a shame because I can tell you... it feels sort of fantastic. I’ve done it. I don’t know that it changed anything with my kids or the way they saw me, but it changed the way I saw myself. I met myself again in that moment. I remembered the whole person I was before them and the whole person I was allowed to be after them.

Being a cheerleader is great and all, but it was never meant to be a full-time gig. Being the main character, however, that’s not the worst feeling in the world.