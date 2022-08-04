Chrissy Teigen recently made the joyful announcement that she is pregnant again with her rainbow baby with a flawless and chic mirror selfie. And while the model and mother to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, was absolutely glowing in her Instagram announcement, Teigen was also quite funny when she offered some behind-the-scenes insight into how much work goes into capturing that perfect social media aesthetic. The cookbook author hopped onto Instagram to give a cheeky behind the scenes peek into all the members of her glam squad who helped get her gorgeous for her pregnancy announcement — and there are a lot of them.

In a recent Instagram story, Teigen reposted her original pregnancy announcement selfie, decked in a cute black crop top and sheer Gucci underwear. But this time, she shouted out all 8 members of her glam squad, including: her hair colorist and “Midlight Technique Inventor”, her “Celebrity Hair Extensionist”, her hairstylist, makeup artist, “Professional Dress Zipper Upper”, brow artist, “Tan Artist,” and one more makeup/lashes/brows expert. “lollllll 44 people,” Teigen captioned the story along with three red hearts.

In addition to giving a glimpse of the work that goes into a casual-looking mirror selfie, Teigen has been more active on Instagram since revealing she is pregnant again. In a series of Instagram stories, the busy mom shared a cute video of Luna in a pink princess dress getting that August haircut. She also posted the cover of picture book about a fellow chatterbox, Quiet Please, Owen Mcphee!, and the famous foodie showed off the requisite picture of a delicious slice of pizza topped with gobs of hot red pepper flakes.

Chrissy Teigen reposts her fashionable pregnancy announcement with a funny shout out to her glam team. Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Teigen’s joy in her big announcement is palpable. The star, who also shares Luna and Miles with musician John Legend, tragically lost her son Jack in October 2020 at 20 weeks due to pregnancy complications. She shared her grief openly with her followers, as well as the realities of her difficult IVF journeys, but she never stopped hoping for another pregnancy.

Thankfully, now that Teigen has the happiest update to share, she’s in great spirits and is back to her old self-deprecating self, flexing her wit and realness on social media. The rest of us civilian moms out here who might be feeling bloated and camera-shy without our very own eight-member glam squads definitely appreciate Teigen’s willingness to peel back the celebrity curtain to share just how much it takes to pull off that one perfect pregnancy look.