Chrissy Teigen "Humbly" Begs Fans To Stop Asking If She’s Pregnant As She Undergoes IVF

Chrissy Teigen has decided to go for another round of IVF treatments. After suffering the devastating loss of her son Jack in 2020 when she was 20 weeks pregnant, the Cravings cookbook author shared the news with her followers on Instagram, documenting her progress injecting herself with IVF hormones, along with a humble request.

Teigen, who is mom to 5-year-old daughter Luna and 3-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a personal note about her IVF journey. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote on Instagram. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b*tch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

She added that the same rule holds true for everyone else. “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

Teigen’s gentle reminder that it might not be helpful to ask people if they’re pregnant drew applause from her social media followers. “I don't care if a person's stomach is out as far as their arm, you never ask a woman if she pregnant,” wrote one, while another added, “Thank you. Any unsolicited commentary about bodies is off limits.”

This is not Teigen’s first IVF journey; she conceived both Luna and Miles via IVF, and was open about harvesting “as many [embryos] as possible,” she said in 2018. “I don’t want to do this again for the rest of my life. It’d be nice to get a great batch of beautiful, perfect embryos and keep trying so we did it again."

On Wednesday, Teigen gave fans a look at her recent IVF journey, which includes giving herself injections that apparently don’t hurt but “burn a bit,” as she explained in her Instagram Story, particularly since her doctor told her to “pinch the skin but I feel like it makes it burn more.”