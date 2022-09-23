If there was ever a pregnant person who would dive face first into their pregnancy cravings, you had to know it would be Chrissy Teigen. The cookbook author is merrily making her way through her pregnancy eating whatever her body tells her it needs. And in a recent Instagram post, her pregnant body needed cheese in a can with crackers. No judgment here, some of our non-pregnant bodies need spray cheese and crackers too.

Teigen, who is mom to 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend, has been treating her social media followers to behind-the-scenes look at her pregnancy ever since announcing to the world she was expecting again in August. Especially as it pertains to her eating habits and cravings. Most recently, Teigen posted a photo of her pregnancy bump as she sat cross-legged on the floor, a partially finished sleeve of what look to be Ritz crackers artfully resting against her leg beside an open can of Easy Cheese.

“Comical at this point,” Teigen captioned the post, leading us to believe that she might have been the one to open that can of spray cheese and eat those crackers.

Teigen’s post was met not just with laughs but also suggestions on how to take her cravings to another level. “Oh, Chrissy. Use that spray cheese to fill up a Bugle. It’s the ultimate!” wrote one follower, and the expectant mom was quick to respond with an “oh my god lol” which could mean it was a wild idea or she would be trying as soon as possible. My money is on the second option.

This isn’t the first time Teigen has opened up about some of her cravings. While attending the Emmys with Legend, she was worried that that snack boxes weren’t quite big enough for her. And to her point, the Emmys are a long night. One small snack box for a hungry pregnant person is actually comical.

Not that Teigen is looking down her nose at questionable recipes, however. She tweeted about watching Kitchen Nightmares recently and admitted she thought some of the recipes looked pretty good.

Such is the life of a pregnant food lover like Teigen. The palate changes, and suddenly the door opens up to all kinds of possibilities. Including a bugle filled with spray cheese.