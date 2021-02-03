Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna At Karate Is All Of Us

I love to see a young girl who is fully empowered. Fully comfortable with embracing her strength, her joy, her ability to take down a grown man with a beautiful sweep of the leg. Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna in karate class, joyfully taking down her instructor and cheering for herself afterwards, is the sort of energy we all need to be bringing to our daily lives. Although full disclosure, perhaps let's all think twice before we start sweeping people's legs out from under them, okay?

The Cravings cookbook author has been busy during the pandemic, raising 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with husband John Legend and trying to keep them busy just like every other parent out there. Teigen has come up with some creative ways to engage her kids while homeschooling them, organizing a fun scavenger hunt throughout the house for her "mini mystery lover," as she called Luna, and more.

Her latest effort appears to be a bit more active, and at least one of her kids loves it. In a video Teigen shared on Twitter, Luna is enjoying a little at home martial arts practice with an instructor who teaches her how to sweep his leg to knock him on his back. She does it without pausing for a heartbeat, then laughs and cheers for herself before doing it again.

Let's all try to bring Luna's talent for self love and respect to everything we do, shall we?

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna loves taking down her instructor.

Teigen herself wrote "lol i wanna do this" on the tweet so you know you're not the only one who loves the look of this practice. Other parents shared their own stories of their kids' successes with martial arts like this dad whose daughter can now throw him around: "We lived in a tiny town and there was no place my girls could take self-defense lessons. I taught them what I could remember of the unarmed-defense lessons I had in the Army. I guess they worked; my eight year old threw me over her shoulder with no help from me." Another parent shared their own adorable story about their daughter incorporating a little sermon into her practice: "My daughter took Taekwondo. At her school's talent show, when she was 3, she got on stage, did some moves, & then sang Jesus Loves Me. Pastor joked nobody dare mess w/her, as she'd put them down, bow, & say, 'Remember, Jesus loves you!'"

Maybe we all need to learn a little karate if we want to match Luna's level of confidence and charisma.

It does look pretty fun.