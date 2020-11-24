Ciara Compared Herself To A "Penguin" While She Was Pregnant With Her Son Win

For many mothers, pregnancy is not always an easy, breezy walk in the park. In fact, Ciara revealed that her pregnancy with her third child made her body ached so bad at times, she thought she was going to need a cane to walk.

The singer, who is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, recently shared that her pregnancy with her youngest, 4-month-old son Win, whom she welcomed in July, took a toll on her body towards the end. "This pregnant lady needed something to help the mind get through it. And my body was so achy, I thought I was going to need a cane at the end of my pregnancy to be honest," Ciara told E! News during an interview at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday. "I was penguin walking throughout the house at the end, but the creativity helped me get through it all and it was a blessing to be able to go to."

The "Level Up" singer also told the outlet that her pregnancy with Win was "the "slowest pregnancy" she's even been through. Earlier this year, she also shared on Twitter that she had been dealing with some morning sickness as well.

But even though she was in pain at times, Ciara still managed to work out her creative juices as she waited for her son to make his arrival. Just two days before Win was born on July 23, in fact, Ciara filmed the music video for her latest single, "Rooted." And in a behind-the-scenes video for the song, Ciara shared that she was 10, not nine, months pregnant and "literally in labor" while she was working on the song.

Ciara, who shares 3-year-old daughter Sienna with Wilson and and 6-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex, rapper Future, dedicated the song "Rooted" to her children and to the "Black queens and kings," and donated proceeds from the music video to Grantmakers for Girls of Color, a philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting girls of color across the country. So while her pregnancy with her adorable son Win was tough at times, Ciara powered through like a superwoman and supported a great cause at the same time.