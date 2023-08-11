It can be tough to convince kids that doing chores could be considered sort of fun. Especially when we, as parents, don’t always think doing chores is all that fun. Which is why this new episode of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is such a good one. Sweet little Daniel is all about doing a fun chore, but when he gets a not-so-fun one instead, he has to learn that all chores are important. Even weeding the garden.

In an exclusive clip from the episode called “Daniel’s Important Job At The Enchanted Garden,” Daniel is excited to be given the primo chore of planting flowers. And who could blame him? Planting flowers allows Daniel to see the fruits of his labor, watching the beautiful flowers grow and having other people comment on how great they look. Ideal. But when he has to take on the less glamorous job of weeding the garden, he’s decidedly not into it. But, being the sweet little tiger we all know him to be, Daniel eventually learns that everyone’s job is important and everyone helps in different ways. Which he sings about in a song called “We All Help In Different Ways.”

Watch Romper’s exclusive clip below.

The full episode will air on Aug. 14 on PBS Kids along with three other episodes, all of which feature timely new strategy songs to help preschoolers and their families prepare for back to school.

The second season of Donkey Hodie, the sweet show that sees lively Donkey Hodie and her friends teaching young viewers to dream big and persevere no matter what, will also air that week on PBS Kids with five new episodes. This season will feature everyone’s favorite throwback Trolley, from Mister Roger’s Neighborhood, who joins the puppet show for the very first time as a real, moving vehicle that Donkey and her friends can climb aboard.

The timing couldn’t be better for PBS Kids to launch new episodes of Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie, both gentle, sweet shows from Fred Rogers Productions that are perfect for calming preschoolers while also teaching them important life lessons.

Summer is winding down, kids are getting ready to go back to school. And parents might need them to get excited about chores. Even weeding like Daniel.