Glee Star Darren Criss Reveals He Named His Newborn Son “Brother”

Glee’s Darren Criss recently welcomed his second child with wife Mia Swier. The couple, who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Bluesey Belle, went with a name for their second child that somehow manages to be both unconventional and extremely on-the-nose. A name that has people on the internet scratching their heads, in fact. Welcome to the world Brother László Criss.

The American Crime Story star first shared that he and his wife Mia were expecting their second child last December. “And COMING SOON…” he wrote on Instagram at the time along with a photoshopped poster of the movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again featuring his family’s faces. “Let’s hope the sequel is better than the photoshop.”

Six months later, Criss announced his son’s arrival in another Instagram post. This time, his post featured a photo of his sweet baby boy smiling at the camera while his older sister Bluesey, who was born in April 2022, holds a pair of sunglasses up to his face. “M & D just delivered their follow-up single,” Criss wrote in the caption, going on to explain that his child was born on June 3 before sharing his name. “Brother László Criss.” And in an effort to clear up any possible confusion, Criss added, “and yes his first name is Brother.”

Criss is obviously not the first celebrity to go with an unconventional name for their child. Elon Musk’s child with Grimes was originally named X Æ A-12 and had to have it changed, while Gwyneth Paltrow named her daughter Apple and Amy Schumer had to change her son’s middle name after she realized she had named her 5-year-old child Gene Atell Fischer (genital fissure).

In the grand scheme of things, perhaps Brother Criss isn’t that strange. Just slightly confusing for his life down the road. Although nice and easy for his older sister, in the long run.