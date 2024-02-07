Mama Kelce & Taylor Swift Are Facebook Official, But Don’t Make It Weird

Things are really getting official between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Sure, the 14-time Grammy winner changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” for her new beau, you know “the guy on the Chiefs,” and her brother Austin got the Super Bowl-bound NFL star a touching gift for Christmas. But many really freaked out when Donna Kelce changed her Facebook cover photo to one that includes her youngest son’s girlfriend. But, according to Mama Kelce, it’s not that deep.

On Feb. 1, Mama Kelce updated her Facebook cover image to a new group photo taken at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28. In the photo, Donna, her husband and Travis’ father Ed, Swift, along with some other famous faces like Keleigh Sperry and Cara Delevingne, and many of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s friends are all smiling in a VIP suite. The Chiefs, of course, won that night, sending the team to compete against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which explains everyone’s massive smile in the photo.

Indeed, they were all excited, as Donna told TODAY in a new interview. “That was a picture where all of us were so excited that we’re in the suite, and we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there,” she said of the new photo.

Donna Kelce/ Facebook

Now, Mama Kelce did add that fans shouldn’t really read into it that much — it’s just a fun group photo of folks celebrating her son’s latest victory. “It wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that,” Donna told TODAY. “It was just everybody that was supporting my son, and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook.” But there are some photos we’d love to see that she hasn’t posted just yet. “I’ve got a few [selfies with Taylor] here and there.”

The two may very well be snapping a few more selfies and fun group photos at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, if Swift makes it to Las Vegas in time, of course. The “Lavender Haze” singer is currently in Tokyo for her Eras tour and is expected to fly back to the U.S. on Saturday night to be in Vegas to cheer on Kelce during the big game. The Embassy of Japan in the United States is confident Swift won’t miss it, saying in a statement that she “should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

Whether Donna will bake up a batch of her homemade cookies for Travis, like she did last year when both of her sons competed in the Super Bowl, is still TBD.