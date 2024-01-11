Drew Barrymore Was In Tears Re-Watching The Wedding Singer

Drew Barrymore was getting ready to head out for a yoga class the other day when The Wedding Singer came on the television. You might think that Barrymore, as the star of the 1998 romantic comedy alongside Adam Sandler, would be tired of the movie. She might even roll her eyes and shut it off like a jaded movie star. Not so. Like any of us, she shifted her yoga class plans around and re-watched The Wedding Singer, getting weepy and emotional at the “good movie” she and Sandler made together. Now we’re ready to re-watch it too.

The talk show host took to Instagram to share her experience in a sweet video, where she was still crying and watching the penultimate scene of The Wedding Singer. For those who haven’t seen the 1998 classic, Barrymore plays Julia Sullivan, a woman about to marry the perfectly named Glenn Guglia (which would make her, that’s right, Julia Guglia). She becomes friends with wedding singer Robbie Hart (Sandler), who was recently left at the altar and helps her plan her wedding. They fall in love with all the best ’80s wedding music playing in the background. Re-watching the movie 26 years after it’s initial release had Barrymore in her feels. After all, it was her first movie with longtime collaborator Sandler. So who can blame her for crying!

“I love you so much @adamsandler,” she captioned the video. “The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.” After joking about how long the pair have known one another (“What year was it that we met in the news room? 1922?”), she continued (through sobs) that two had “made such a good movie! I love you so much, Happy New Year!”

Emotions were clearly running high (in the best way) for Barrymore, who has starred alongside Sandler in two more romantic comedies, 50 First Dates and Blended. Sandler, who once said that The Wedding Singer summed up his entire career, responded to her post, writing “Love u always Drew. Happy New Year.”

The comments came pouring in from celebrities, fans, and celebrity fans about how, more than two decades later, this film is a favorite. “THE BEST MOVIE,” declared Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“Great flick,” said another. “You and Adam are dynamite together, it's time to make another one.”

Others took a moment to appreciate Barrymore’s seemingly make-up free appearance, humble room, and normal sized television set in the video and, while neither here nor there, yes: we appreciate a relatable celebrity (especially one who also skips yoga to watch a movie she’s already seen).

Barrymore appears to be deep into her crying era. She recently admitted that she “cried so hard” when she took her two daughters, 10-year-old Olive and 8-year-old Frankie, to a Taylor Swift concert, so of course it’s no surprise she cried watching The Wedding Singer.

I cry when I watch it and I’m not even in it.