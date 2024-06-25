Eddie Murphy Just Revealed Donkey Is Getting His Own Movie & A Major Shrek 5 Update

We will never get enough of Shrek or Donkey. This is an absolute certainty. The Shrek franchise and the Puss ‘N Boots spin-off movies continue to absolutely delight us and at this point, it’s safe to say they always will. So obviously everyone is excited to learn from Eddie Murphy himself that Shrek 5 is happening and oh yes, just for good measure the actor revealed that Donkey is finally getting his own movie. Waffles for everyone!

Murphy, who voiced Donkey for each of the first four Shrek movies, spoke to Collider recently about the fifth movie in the franchise. Which, apparently, is well underway. “We started doing Shrek [5] four or five months ago,” the actor told the outlet. “I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up.”

It was first reported in 2023 that DreamWorks and Universal were developing a fifth Shrek movie with Mike Myers slated to return as the affable ogre Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona, and of course, Murphy as Donkey. Now we have confirmation from Murphy that the animated movie has already begun recording.

And Donkey, Shrek’s longtime sidekick, husband of Dragon, and chatterbox extraordinaire, is getting his own film.

“Another Shrek is coming out, and Donkey’s gonna have his own movie,” Murphy confirmed, before explaining that he is not recording for both movies at the same time. He also went on to share that he thinks Shrek 5 is “coming out in 2025, and we’re doing a Donkey one next.” It’s so much good news all at once, we’re not even sure what to do with it all.

The Beverly Hills Cop star has long advocated for Donkey to get a standalone movie of his own. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy told ETalk in January 2023. “You know, they did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots.’ I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

Certainly Donkey has been a fan favorite since the original Shrek came out in 2001, charming everyone with his determination to be friends with the ogre despite Shrek’s resistance and, of course, his sense of humor.

We’re all on board for a Donkey movie. His time has finally come.