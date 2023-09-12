Elon Musk Sent Around A Photo Of Grimes Having A C-Section With Their Son X

Canadian singer Grimes, who was born Claire Boucher, is mother to three of Elon Musk’s 11 children. She is incredibly private about her life as a mom, avoiding sharing photos of her children and even keeping the birth of the couple’s third child together a secret until it was revealed in a recently-released biography by Walter Isaacson about the Tesla founder. So you can imagine how Grimes must have felt when Musk sent a photo of her having a C-section during the birth of their son X to family and friends. Including her father and brother.

The “Genesis” singer told Isaacson, author of the biography Elon Musk, that the SpaceX founder snapped a photo of the birth of their now 3-year-old son X Æ A-Xii, or “X” as they call him, as he was being delivered via C-section. And proceeded to send that photo to a variety of family and friends without her consent. “He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” the singer told Isaacson.

Musk and Grimes are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, who they call “Y” and recently welcomed a new baby they have named Techno Mechanicus or “Tau.” The birth of their third baby together was revealed in Musk’s biography and confirmed by both Musk and Grimes on Twitter, where she told her followers, “I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time.”

The 48-year-old Musk and Grimes have been separated since 2021 but continue to have a “very fluid” relationship, as she shared in a 2022 conversation with Vanity Fair. Beyond their three children X, Y, and Tau, Musk is also father to six children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and welcomed 22-month-old twins Strider and Azure with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. Musk has spoken previously about his belief that having children is one of the most important things a person can do to safeguard the future. Of the labor force.

“The foundation of the economy is labor,” he told the Wall Street Journal in December 2021. “The fundamental constraint is labor. There are not enough people. I can’t emphasize this enough, there are not enough people. And I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birth rate.” No word on why he needed to take a picture of Grimes’ C-section and send it to friends and family though.