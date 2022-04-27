Soon we will be able to talk about Bruno, the Madrigal family, and wait on the miracle in front of a large, singing audience! This summer, Disney’s magical movie Encanto will be turned into a national sing-along at the Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour. The production will be an epic experience for Encanto fans that will include a screening of the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band performing all of the hit songs from the soundtrack.

Lin-Manuel Miranda composed all of the music for the Encanto soundtrack and drew inspiration from his previous music-movie production, Moana, and the movie’s cultural references. “When they make a movie, it becomes a lot of people’s first glimpse at that culture, for better or worse. And so they take it really seriously,” Miranda told Deadline in a March 2022 interview. “And so I, you know, I had a good experience on (Moana) and I said, ‘If you’re making a Latin-themed, Disney musical, like, I’ve been waiting all my life for the call. And so we chose Colombia because of the incredible diversity because it’s the home of magical realism.”

Miranda ultimately created hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Surface Pressure,” and “Waiting On A Miracle,” all of which will surely be heard during the live concert tour this summer. So here’s what you need to know.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets began on April 27, using the code Encanto22. Tickets officially going on sale on April 29 on the concert’s website. Attendees can choose from two VIP packages which include a gift pack and a fun photo op in the Encanto-themed photo booth.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation

When are the tour dates?

The 32-city tour dates were announced on the movie’s Twitter page on April 26. The first concert kicks off on Monday, July 18 in Ridgefield, Washington, and will go on to make stops in cities such as Phoenix, Dallas, Tampa, and Philadelphia and then wrap up in Chicago on Aug. 28.

Full list of the tour dates:

Monday, July 18: Ridgefield, Washington – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 19: Auburn, Washington – White River Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 21: Concord, California – Concord Pavilion

Saturday, July 23: Phoenix, Arizona – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sunday, Jul 24: San Diego, California – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 26: El Paso, Texas – Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, July 27: Lubbock, Texas – The Buddy Holly Hall

Thursday, July 28: Houston, Texas – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Friday, July 29: Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, July 30: Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP

Sunday, July 31: St. Louis, Missouri – Stifel Theatre

Tuesday, Aug. 2: Brandon, Mississippi – Brandon Amphitheater

Wednesday, Aug. 3: Pelham, Alabama – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Friday, Aug. 5: West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Saturday, Aug. 6: Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, Aug. 7: Alpharetta, Georgia – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Franklin, Tennessee – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion

Thursday, Aug. 11: Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap

Friday, Aug. 12: Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Saturday, Aug 13: Greensboro, North Carolina – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sunday, Aug. 14: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tuesday, Aug. 16: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thursday, Aug. 18: Wantagh, New York – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, Aug. 19 – Hartford, Connecticut – XFINITY Theatre

Saturday, Aug. 20: Darien Center, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sunday, Aug 28: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tuesday, Aug. 23: Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thursday, Aug. 25: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

Friday, Aug. 26: Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, Aug. 27, Clarkston, Michigan – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, Aug. 28: Chicago, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

It sure sounds like this concert, which is a collaborative production between Disney Concerts and Live Nation, is a show for Encanto fans who still can’t get songs like “Columbia, Mi Encanto” and “¡Hola Casita!” out of their heads. And there’s a bunch of us...