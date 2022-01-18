The Encanto Soundtrack Knocked Adele Out Of The #1 Spot On Billboard's Top 200 Chart

Well, Adele had a good run, folks. But after six weeks at the top of the charts, her latest album, 30, was bumped down by the soundtrack for Encanto, Disney’s latest animated film, on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. And, honestly, if we have to see our queen’s crown fall even a little bit, it’s comforting that the new reigning champion is something as fun (and family friendly) as the Encanto soundtrack! So how can you listen to the Encanto soundtrack? We’re here to help.

If you haven’t seen the film yet, first of all, do so: it’s great. Secondly, you should know that it’s set in a magical, protected village in Colombia and tells the story of the loving, civic-minded, but somewhat dysfunctional Madrigal family, whose “miracle” founded not just their village haven but their sentient, architecturally impossible house, “Casita.” But their miracle didn’t stop there: as they grew, each member of the family was imbued with a special gift. Superhuman strength, shapeshifting, controlling the weather... every member of the family, that is, except Mirabel, our cheerful, plucky heroine. The story comes to life with sumptuous animation (OMG guys, you could spend all day just looking at all the characters’ hair!) and music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who, in addition to being the genius behind the Broadway hit, Hamilton, also wrote the songs for Disney’s Moana.

And, like the soundtrack for Moana, Encanto’s soundtrack is, truly, a bop (the score by Germaine Franco, also on the soundtrack is also *chef’s kiss*). Here’s how you can listen for yourself.

In Most Cases, A Subscription To A Streaming Service Is Your Best Bet

While the soundtrack is available on pretty much every popular streaming service you can imagine, most require a subscription or premium subscription. AKA: you’re going to have to pay. But! If you do have a subscription to Tidal, Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and/or Deezer. You can also access the soundtrack if you have a premium subscription to Pandora.

Disney+

You can listen to the Encanto soundtrack for free

You’ll just have to hear the occasional ad for the privilege. Spotify requires a subscription, but even an unpaid subscription will give you access to Spotify’s Encanto Official Play List. Similarly, YouTube, YouTube Music, and Walt Disney Record’s Soundcloud all have Official Encanto Play Lists, which you can access for free.

You can buy the soundtrack

The Encanto soundtrack is also available digitally and in “hard copy.” Download the complete soundtrack for $7.99 on iTunes or Amazon. If you’d like to kick it old school, you can pickup the CD from a variety of retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Amazon. If you want to kick it really old school you can preorder the vinyl (it’s having a moment, people, and we get it – records are satisfying) on Disney Music Emporium, as well as the aforementioned retailers ahead of its mid-April release.