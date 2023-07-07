Eva Mendes Wanted To "Bring Boredom Back" For Her Kids... Guess How That Went

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s two daughters have broken ranks and gone against their mom’s hopes for an “easy, bring boredom back” kind of summer. While she was picturing relaxed days, things did not turn out that way. Instead, the mom of two is busy in her role as “chauffeur” and “water girl.”

Mendes, who shares 8-year-old daughter Esmerelda and 7-year-old daughter Amada with Gosling, took to Instagram Threads recently to share a dilemma that many parents know all too well. The arrival of school holidays when you might be hoping to wind things down a bit and then suddenly, you’re just running kids to different classes and camps and spending all of your time in the car. “So this summer was supposed to be like an easy — I was like bring boredom back but you know things happen and like the kids want to do certain classes and things, so now I am just a chauffeur, like a water girl,” Mendes said in her video, which she also shared on her Instagram story. “It's hot, so you know, I just bring them water.” She went on to point out that she is in charge of being a “wiper-downer” (“because they're all sweaty all over each other”).

“I just wanted to say that this summer of boredom that I had planned, turned.”

Eva Mendes is mourning her dream of a bored summer. Eva Mendes/Instagram

She captioned her post “Miami Summer Life” but really it could be Anywhere USA. It’s a tale as old as time.

Eva Mendes’ daughters changed her summer plans. Eva Mendes/Instagram

Mendes and Gosling might not be willing to share photos of their girls, for good reason, but Mendes has certainly given little tips on what her life at home looks like with them over the years. Like when the two girls decided during Covid-19 lockdown that their mom was their “canvas” and gave her a “head-to-toe” questionable makeover complete with bright blue eyeshadow. Or when one of her daughters drew a picture of her with bright blue hair and eyes going in different directions because she says she was “trying not to lose my marbles” at home with them.

We get it. We really, really get it.