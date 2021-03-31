Not that she needs it, of course, but Eva Mendes’ daughters gave her a makeover recently. The actress and mom of two proudly shared the results of her new look on Instagram, and is it just me or did her daughters give her a little bit of 5 o’clock shadow in their makeover? Whatever the two little girls were doing, their mom seemed pretty happy about it.

Mendes and Ryan Gosling are raising their daughters, 6-year-old Esmerelda Amada and 4-year-old Amada Lee, very much away from the public eye. The pair are famously cautious about photos of their children being shared online, but Mendes is still willing to give a little glimpse behind the curtains of their life at home together every once in awhile. Like when Esmerelda and Amada give their mom a great makeover, for instance.

On Tuesday, Mendes shared a selfie on Instagram of her wearing big hoop earrings, a purple multicolored wrap around her hair, a black-and-white striped tank top, and oh yes, blue eye shadow all over her chin. The look was created completely by her daughters, as Mendes explained. “My kids did this to me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Again. From head to toe. I guess, when in doubt, be their canvas.”

This is not the first time the Hitch actress was treated to a makeover from her daughters; it seems the past year during lockdown has been a very artistic one for the family. And to give these little girls their due credit, they are really showing signs of improvement. Last May, Mendes shared a photo of her face covered in brightly colored scribbles. “They’ve won,” she captioned the photo on Instagram. Their most recent makeover shows a marked improvement. Esmerelda and Amada have really stepped up their game since then. Much to their mother’s very clear delight.

Mendes seems generally pretty delighted at her life as a mom in general, which is wonderful to see since she never thought she wanted to be a mother before falling in love with Gosling. In 2019, she opened up on The Talk about the shift in her focus, "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan,” Mendes said, “and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby...I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

Instead of having her makeup done on set these days, Mendes is happy to get head-to-toe makeovers from her girls. And the good news is, they’re getting better at it all the time.