It’s time to fuel up for a great kid’s show that’s not only filled with cool sirens and flashing lights, but also celebrates the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which is also called the Festival of Lights. If your kid is a fan of the blaring woo-woo’s of fire engines, ambulances and police cruisers, there’s no doubt they’d go wild for Firebuds, the Disney Junior animated series that might seem like it’s about emergencies, but is really about building community and instilling helpfulness in little ones.

In Romper’s exclusive look at the brand new holiday episode “Hanukkah Hullabaloo/The Christmas Car-Sled Race,” the character Bo Bayani’s unique Jewish Filipino-American heritage is highlighted as his family celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas. Bo’s mom Beth gives her son’s pals an impressive breakdown of the Jewish holiday. She also dives into traditions like sufganiyot (jelly donuts), dreidels (spinning tops with Hebrew letters that kids play with to win chocolate), latkes (potato pancakes), and menorahs (the candelabrum that is lit for the eight nights of Hanukkah).

When Piston the blue police car asks what the holiday is about, Bo’s mom launches into a mini-master class on the Jewish holiday.

“Hanukkah honors our people's victories a long time ago over a group who attacked us to stop our way of life. Against all odds we won, but we only had enough oil to light our lamps for one night. Somehow the oil lasted for eight nights!” she explains.

“I wish these latkes lasted for eight nights,” Violet adorably adds in her two cents.

“So to celebrate that miracle we light a new candle every night for the eight nights of Hanukkah,” Beth continues.

As Bo’s friends learn all about the Jewish holiday, they’re not only riveted, but pretty pumped about the yummy culinary traditions. “Jelly donuts and chocolate! Hanukkah just gets better and better!” exclaims Jayden.

Check out Romper’s exclusive clip below!

Whether you’re a Jewish family on the hunt for some fun Hanukkah-themed entertainment, or you’re hoping to expose your kid to other religions, Firebuds is a terrific pick! With a show that is committed to inclusivity and celebrating first responders, there’s really no way you can go wrong. So follow along with these awesome kids and their gas-guzzling buddies as they help keep their community safe from danger and learn a whole lot along the way.

Watch Firebud’s Hanukkah episode on Nov. 28 on Disney Junior, Dec. 2, at 10:30 a.m. ET on Disney Channel, and streaming Nov. 30 on Disney+.