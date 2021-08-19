20 Of The Best Football Movies To Watch With Your Family This Fall

The start of fall means the start of the school year and the start of football season. There is nothing like throwing on your layers, eating some bright orange, cheesy nachos, and heading to the stands to root for the home team. Whether you’re cheering on the pee wee league or the varsity team, these family friendly football movies will make you so excited for sports season and may even teach you a good lesson.

Watching a sports movie is like the equivalent of attending a pep rally. It’s hard not to get excited to see everyone play on the field and root on all of the characters looking to bring their team to victory. Some of these films are too hilarious, like The Game Plan and Air Bud: Golden Receiver, using humor to showcase the great sport of football.

But there is more to these movies than just making you practice your best cheers. These films teach sportsmanship, like Friday Night Lights, what it means to be a team player, like in We Are Marshall, and how to overcome adversity, like in Remember the Titans.

But whether you’re an active fan or just like watching movies about sports, any of these movies about football will get you in the mood for this fantastically fun sports season.

Air Bud: Golden Receiver YouTube Movies Buddy, the super talented golden retriever, has already proved himself to be a basketball playing pooch. But now, Buddy is playing football, and must thwart the plans of a team of kidnappers who want to use his talents for their circus. Rent Air Bud: Golden Receiver, rated G, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

The Blind Side jdrhyssmith/YouTube After a mom in a small, southern town takes in a homeless prospective high school football player, his talents shine and he begins to thrive, thanks to his newfound love of the sport. This film is based on the true story of NFL player, Michael Oher, but is rated PG-13 due to a scene involving brief drug use and violence, according to IMDB. Still, viewers will be inspired by Oher’s story in this Academy Award winning film. Rent The Blind Side, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime Video, for $3.99.

Can of Worms Channel Awesome/YouTube Following a football injury, teenage boy, Mike Pillsbury, believes he sees an alien. But when aliens actually do end up invading the earth, it’s up to Mike to enlist the help of his friends and football teammates to help save the world. OK, OK, so this isn’t a film centered around football, but since Mike’s alien encounters begin after an injury on the football field, it’s worth watching. Watch Can of Worms, rated TV-PG, on Disney+.

Friday Night Lights YouTube Movies In the small town of Permian, Texas, high school football is everything. But when a star player is seriously injured and all hope is lost, it’s up to the new football coach to inspire the players and fans to keep going. In spite of the inspiring message, this film is rated PG-13 due to thematic issues, language, and rough sport action, according to IMDB. Basically, it captures all of the not-so-glamorous parts of small town living. Watch Friday Night Lights, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime Video.

The Game Plan Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as Joe Kingman, an arrogant NFL star whose life is turned upside down when the 8-year-old daughter who he never knew existed shows up on his front door step. But his hardened exterior begins to soften when he realizes that his most important fan is the one who has been living with him all along. Watch The Game Plan, rated PG, on Disney+.

Greater YouTube Movies In this football film, based on a true story, a little faith and a lot of determination takes walk on football player, Brandon Bulsworth, to become one of the greatest football players at the University of Arkansas. Watch Greater, rated PG, on Netflix.

Gus Disney Plus/YouTube The California Atoms are an NFL team that is in some serious trouble. That is, until, they recruit a new player — a kicking mule named Gus — who can kick an amazing field goal. While this Disney film is just a little dated, since it is from 1976, it’s filled with plenty of belly laughs for the kids. Watch Gus, rated G, on Disney+.

Invincible Conrad Dimech/YouTube When the Philadelphia Eagles’ new coach hosts an unprecedented open try out for the team, a local bartender named Vince, who has never played football outside of high school, gets called up to play ball. But Vince must rely on his street smarts to persevere and survive this new world. Watch Invincible, rated PG, on Disney+.

Little Giants Warner Bros./YouTube Sick of falling into second place next to his former college football playing brother, a gas station owner named Danny forms his own youth football team to face off against his brother’s more polished one. This is the perfect, funny football film for people who love the 1990’s. Rent Little Giants, rated PG, on YouTube Movies for $3.99.

The Longshots YouTube Movies A down-on-his luck, former football player finds a second chance when he coaches a Pop Warner football team in Illinois. But his secret weapon is his niece, Jasmine, who becomes the first female in history to play Pop Warner. Rent The Long Shot, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

Quiet Victory Netflix After high school football coach, Charlie Wedemeyer, is diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, he is told by doctors that he only has about a year to live. In spite of his struggles, Charlie is able to overcome and lead his team to success. Grab some tissues, because this film, based on a true story, will be a real tear jerker. Watch Quiet Victory, rated TV-PG, on Netflix.

Radio Killer Cinemadotcom/YouTube In a town, divided by race, football coach Jones spots a Black student named Radio, and is inspired to befriend him. Radio soon become Jones’ loyal assistant and the two begin to lift each other up in this inspiring film based on a true story. Rent Radio, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video, for $3.99.

Remember the Titans Classic Movie Trailers/YouTube Denzel Washington stars as a tough and opinionated football coach who must overcome his differences with the town’s beloved football coach to bring their high school team to victory in their first racially integrated season in the 1970’s. After watching this film, it will be impossible to forget the Titans, “the mighty, mighty Titans.” Watch Remember the Titans, rated PG, on Disney+.

Rudy YouTube Movies Rudy wants to play college football, but he doesn’t have the money, the means, or the grades to do so. But Rudy is able to overcome his dyslexia thanks to his friend and tutor, and makes his way onto the University of Notre Dame’s football team. Rent Rudy, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video, for $3.99.

Run the Race YouTube Movies Zach Truett knows that excelling on the football field is the only way to earn a scholarship and get a free ticket out of town. But when an injury forces him to sit on the sidelines, it’s up to his younger brother to lace up his cleats and instill hope in the family. Watch Run the Race, rated PG, on Hulu.

Safety Walt Disney Studios/YouTube With the help of his teammates and community, Clemson University football player, Ray McElrathbey, is able to succeed on the field while raising his 11-year-old brother in this Disney+ original film based on a true story. Watch Safety, rated PG, on Disney+.

Triumph of the Heart Netflix This 1991 made-for-TV film tells the true story of Ricky Bell, a football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rare muscle disease, who befriends a young boy and makes him return to the football field. Watch Triumph of the Heart, rated TV-PG, on Netflix.

We Are Marshall YouTube Movies When a devastating plane crash claims the lives of 75 football players, staff, and fans, it’s up to new coach, Jack Lengyel, to rebuild the small West Virginia college’s football team and inspire them to keep going. Watch We Are Marshall, rated PG, on HBO Max.

When the Game Stands Tall Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube Football coach Bob Ladouceur has led his team to greatness and victory, which tends to lead him ignoring things in his personal life. But when tragedy strikes in their community, and the team stands to lose everything, they face their most unpredictable season yet. Watch When the Game Stands Tall, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video, for $3.99.