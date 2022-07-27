Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Shows Off Her Interpretive Dance In Adorable Video

When you’re looking for a little inspiration on how to live your life, you really never have to look any further than the “Shady Baby” herself, Kaavia James Union Wade. The 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade has been setting the bar high for how to be your best, most authentic self her entire life. Sometimes that means getting a little shady, we’ve seen lots of examples of that. And sometimes, a girl just needs to express herself. Through interpretive dance in a ruffled bikini. This feels like a real teachable moment for the rest of us. And when Kaavia James decides to teach us how to live our best lives, it’s time for us to pay attention.

Kaavia James took to her wildly popular Instagram account, where she already has 1.9 million followers, with some clips of her backyard interpretive dancing. Well, her mother took to Kaavia’s Instagram, as the case may be. “It’s always time for a dance break,” Union captioned the video of her daughter doing a little shimmy, a hip shake, and some big arm swings at the edge of the pool before jumping in. “Interpretative dance is my jam. Stay entertained my friends.”

Union certainly seemed entertained, joining in on the dancing with a glass of wine in her hand and a big grin on her face. She added little notes on the video like “about to grant you with my presence and talents,” and “this dance is one of a kind (like me).” Obviously she wasn’t the only person to be fully entertained by Kaavia. “We should all be living this week with such a vibe,” wrote one follower, while another added, “That hip action is letting us know our ‘niece’ is here to own the stage.”

The thing about Kaavia James that keeps her millions of fans intrigued is that she never stops being her most authentic self. Whether she’s pretending to go to a business meeting in full sunglasses, phone, and dress or singing her daily affirmations with her mom, she’s always herself.

Maybe it’s because she’s the youngest of four kids, an adored little human being. Or maybe she just knows the secret to life. Dance when you want to dance. Be shady when you want to be shady. Maybe it’s that simple.