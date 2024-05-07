Gabrielle Union's Daughter Gave Her The Sweetest Compliment About Her Met Gala Dress

When Gabrielle Union slipped into her gorgeous Michael Kors gown for the 2024 Met Gala, there was exactly one person’s opinion that really mattered the most. She wanted the approval of her 5-year-old daughter Kaavia James, also known as the original Shady Baby. And fortunately for her, the mermaid-style dress was Shady Baby approved.

The Bring It On star attended the Met Gala on Monday alongside her husband Dwyane Wade, absolutely nailing the “The Garden of Time” theme with a unique, water-inspired silver and green dress designed by Kors. She paired her sleeveless gown with an Elsa Peretti Starfish brooch as well as other blue and green accessories to complete the mermaid look, a look that daughter Kaavia helped inspire.

“This is inspired by her,” Union told People about how her daughter helped her create the stunning look. “She's a water baby — she loves the water. And she was like, 'Mommy, you look like a mermaid!’”

Union went on to tell Entertainment Tonight at the Met Gala that her daughter’s approval meant, “Mission accomplished,” adding, “There’s only one girl we care about what we look like and that’s pleasing Shady Baby.”

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing we all know about little Kaavia, if she didn’t like her mom’s Met Gala look she would have said something. Ever since she was a little baby and the nickname Shady Baby became a thing, Kaavia has been letting people know how she feels. Like when she openly told her mother that her breath was stinky back in 2022, or when Union told Romper that same year that her entire household serves at the pleasure of Kaavia. So really, asking her for her opinion on something as significant as a Met Gala dress is sort of taking your life into your own hands.

Fortunately for Union, she probably already suspected that her daughter would be a fan of the look. Little Kaavia dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid when the live-action Disney version came out in 2022, proving she already had an affinity for water-inspired dressing. So it’s like that Union knew she had the inside track to getting the Shady Baby stamp of approval.

Still, she could have gone rogue. And we all know how devastating it can be when a child disapproves of your look. Especially Shady Baby.